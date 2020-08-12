Jose O. Lomibao, Sr.
Plymouth - Jose O. Lomibao, Sr., 87, of Plymouth, passed away with his loving family by his side, on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Plymouth Care Center.
Jose was born on November 20, 1932 in Manila City, Philippines a son to the late Donato and Encarnacion "Ocampo" Lomibao. He attended schools there. On November 21, 1952 he was united in marriage to Felecisima "Fely" Dela Cruz in the Philippines, coming to the United States in 1975. Jose worked as a general laborer at S & R Cheese, retiring in 1995. Jose enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, fishing, cooking, dancing and his bowling league.
Jose was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.
Jose is survived by his six sons: Reynaldo Lomibao of Sheboygan, Jose (Lynette) Lomibao, Jr. of Plymouth, Wilfredo Lomibao of Manitowoc, Robert (Jessica) Lomibao of Belgium, Augusto Lomibao of Sheboygan Falls and Erwin (Tiffany) Lomibao of Columbus, Ohio; five daughters: Teresita (Phil) Talbert of Montgomery, Alabama, Milagros Colasito of Sheboygan, Maria (Steve) Kracht of Sheboygan Falls, Anita (Saturnino) Mazaba of Milwaukee and Lovey Vollrath (fiancé, Francisco Salas) of Sheboygan and two sisters; Margarita "Titay" Armstrong and Narcisa Ocampo. He is further survived by his extended family of grandchildren and great grandchildren along with a host of relatives and friends. Jose was preceded in death by his loving wife, Felecisima, his parents, two sons, Luisito and Alexander, granddaughters, Cassandra Lomibao and Shelly La Bine, great granddaughter, Britney Crawford, great grandson, Aiden Lemkuel, a son-in-law, Ted Colasito, four brothers and two brothers-in-law.
A funeral service for Jose will be held 6 PM, Saturday, August 15 at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service with Rev. Tom Lijewski officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home, 123 South Street, Plymouth on Saturday from 4 PM until the time of service at 6 PM.
Memorials in Jose's name are preferred.
Jose's family would like to extend their deep appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to Compasus Hospice and the Plymouth Care Center. Your comfort and kindness will be remembered.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com