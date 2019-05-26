Jose "Ruben" Urdiales



Sheboygan - Jose "Ruben" Urdiales, age 70 of Sheboygan passed away peacefully Thursday morning May 23, 2019. Ruben was born to Efrain and Martha (Martinez) Urdiales on Feb. 27, 1949 in Brownsville, TX. Ruben was a proud Dallas Cowboy fan and was a member of City Church for the past 20 years.



Ruben is survived by his loving wife Ninfa, his mother Martha De la Garza of San Antonio, TX, son Erik Urdiales of Sheboygan, daughters Ivana Martinez of TX, Nydia (Manuel) Garcia of Edinburg, TX. Ruben is further survived by his nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sister Dora Medrano of Brownsville, TX and by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.



Ruben was preceded in death by his father and two sons Jose Jr. and Aldo Urdiales.



Family and friends may gather at City Church, 2313 N. 31st Street, Sheboygan on Saturday, June 1, 2019 for a memorial service that will take place at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Chuck Apple officiating. Ruben's family is also planning a memorial service that will take place in Brownsville, TX at a later date.



In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Ruben's name.



Ruben's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, especially Valerie and Stacie, for their care and concern shown to Ruben. Published in Sheboygan Press on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary