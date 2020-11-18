Josefa "Josie" G. Aguilar
Sheboygan - Josie Aguilar passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020 at the age of 90 at Sheboygan Health Services. She was the daughter of Marcelo and Manuela Gallegos. She was born in Charlotte, Texas on February 17,1930. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Robert G. Gallegos and her grandson, Doroteo "Mateo" Rodriguez. She is survived by her children, Sandra Rodriguez, Leticia (Filiberto)Gomez, Marcos Aguilar, Martin Aguilar, and Ramon Aguilar, all of Sheboygan, and Luis (Rose) Aguilar of Umatilla, Oregon. She is also survived by 18 Grandchildren, 20 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild. She is further survived by siblings Aurora Varner, Marcelo Gallegos, Jr. Evangelina Gonzales, Guadalupe Perez, Raymond (Betty)Gallegos, Alicia (David)Parker, David (Gloria)Gallegos and Victor Gallegos. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and many other relatives.
Before moving to Sheboygan, she became a mother figure to 3 brothers Ray, Bruno, and Rudy Ruiz, whom she loved like her own. When she moved to Sheboygan, she again became a mother figure to Nino Castillo who was a single father of 5 children, who she loved like her own grandchildren. Because of her spirited nature she became known as "Grandma Josie" to all that came into her life. During her life she became a migrant worker with her family. Upon moving to San Antonio, Texas she worked at Handy Andy a grocery store, and later became Home Health Aide. She was a devoted Catholic to Christ The King Church. In 1986 she moved to Sheboygan and became a member of St Clements Church and joined the choir. Her passion in life was for God and family. She was always caring for her grandchildren, great- grandchildren and her great- great grandchild. Josie has a special saying to all her grandchildren, "You kids are the reason that bring joy into my life".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church, 707 N. 6th Street, Sheboygan with Fr. Norberto Sandoval officiating. Family and friends may gather at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home on Monday evening November 23, from 5:00 p.m. until a private Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends may also gather at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
Josie's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Sunny Ridge Nursing Home, Sheboygan Health Services and Compassus Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com