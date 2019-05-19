|
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holy Family School Gymnasium
Vigil
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Holy Family School Gymnasium
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Joseph "Joe" and Gabriela "Brie" Jacques
Green Bay - JOSEPH PETER "JOE" JACQUES, 52, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Joseph was born on December 17, 1966, in Menominee, Michigan, to Francis "Bud" and Lynn Jacques. Joe was the 7th of 8 children in a large and noisy family. Camping, fishing, and bike riding filled his happy childhood days. He was a 1985 graduate of Menominee High School and earned his bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of Michigan in 1989.
Joe married Maria Wojcik in 1996. They had five children together, Nicolas Joseph, Marisa Toussaint, Natalie Lynn, Gabriela Frances, and Christian Anthony. Together, they traveled all 50 states in the union, as well as Canada. The most important thing in this life to Joe was his family, and he showed them his love and concern every day.
Joe was employed by Merrill Lynch from October, 1999 to 2019 where he was a Wealth Management Advisor and Vice President. One of his favorite things to do was to spend his weekday lunches on the cardio machines at the downtown Green Bay YMCA.
Joe was also all about his community. He led his family in volunteering and serving the Green Bay community for many years, and they were involved in Kiwanis, the Freedom House, and so many other charitable organizations. His sister jokingly called Joe "The Mayor of Green Bay," because it seemed Joe knew every person in town. His kindness and generosity are legendary, and anyone who knew Joe has been touched by his loving, giving way. Joe also was very determined and accomplished pretty much everything he set his mind to do.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Lynn, and his daughter Brie joined him in eternity on Monday, May 13, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maria; four children, Nico, Marisa, Natalie, and Chip; his stepfather, Jerry O'Connor; five brothers, Michael, Gabriel (Judy) Hernandez, Daniel (Dana), Thomas (Tracy), and John (Dione); two sisters, Christine (Joe) Del Preto, and Susan (Paul) Kraus; nephews, Andres, Aaron, Justin, Jared, Jacob, Luke, Dustin, Dawson, Ryan, Tristan; nieces, Ashley, Noelle, Charity; as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial fund has been dedicated in Joe's honor to benefit Kiwanis Green Bay Scholarship Fund.
GABRIELA FRANCES "BRIE" JACQUES, 16, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 13, 2019.
Brie was born on August 23, 2002, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Maria and Joseph Jacques. A happy, sunny child, Brie grew into a lovely young lady who never stopped smiling. Her very presence brought joy and light to everyone she encountered.
Gabriela was in 10th grade at Ashwaubenon High School, where she played clarinet in the band. Brie worked hard to make High Honor Roll this year, making her family very proud.
Her friends loved her so much and will miss her. Brie worked at The Cannery, where her friendly nature and kindness made her beloved by co-workers and customers alike.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph, and paternal grandparents, Lynn and Francis.
She is survived by her strong, loving mother, Maria; brothers, Nicolas and Christian; and sisters, Marisa and Natalie; maternal grandparents, Tony and Patty Wojcik; Grandpa Jerry O'Connor; Godparents, Daniel Jacques and Lana Quandt; beloved cousins: Andres, Aaron, and Jacob Hernandez; Ryan and Tristan Jacques; Justin and Jared Jacques; Ashley (Shayne) Havlovitz; Luke Kraus; Dustin, Noelle, Dawson and Charity Del Preto; Felix Wojcik, and Olivia Grimm; and many loving aunts and uncles including Michael Wojcik and Jamie Wojcik.
A memorial fund has been dedicated in Brie's honor to benefit Ashwaubenon High School band students.
Visitation services will be held at Holy Family School Gymnasium, 1204 S. Fisk St., Green Bay, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a prayer vigil to take place at 6:00 p.m. There will be no visitation prior to the Funeral Mass which will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St, Green Bay, on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Walsh (Porterfield), WI. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 19, 2019
