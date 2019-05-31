Joseph Carl Binder



Sheboygan - Joseph Carl Binder, age 86, of Sheboygan, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Sheboygan Progressive Health Services. He was born in Sheboygan on June 22, 1932, the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Herman Binder.



Joseph attended local schools in the Sheboygan area. On December 5, 1976 he was united in marriage to Lucille Dassow. She preceded him in death on November 16, 2002. Joseph was a meat cutter at Johnsonville Sausage and retired 1997. He also worked at Fessler's Grocery Store.



He was a current member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. Joseph played football for the Sheboygan Red Wings and was a Golden Glove Boxer. He also played baseball, basketball and was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan.



Survivors include his children, Richard (Debbie) Dassow, Paula (Mike) Zeman, Al (Lynn) Dassow, Dennis Dassow, Lisa Visser, Brenda Wagner and Maria Eisner; grandchildren, Whitney, Crystal, Rick, Nicholas, Danny, Dan, Andy, Jeff, Kaitlin, Samantha, Danielle, Alex, Amanda, Adriana, Travis, Elliot and Quintin; great-grandchildren, a brother, Robert (Nancy) Binder; and his sisters, Henrietta Samulowitz, Marzy O'Neil and Dorothy (Herbie) Brown. Joseph is further survived by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a daughter, Deborah Dassow, sister, Irene Binder, grandchild, Dominic VanEss, great-grandchild, Aurora Wagner, a son-in-law, Gary V. Visser and two brothers-in-law, Sam Samulowitz and Dennis O'Neil.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2136 N. 21st Street, Sheboygan with Rev. Matthew J. Widder officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday afternoon June 2 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan and at the church on Monday morning June 3, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Dominic Catholic Church. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the entire staff at the Sheboygan Progressive Health Services for the compassion and care that was given him.