|
|
Sheboygan Falls - Joseph E. Richardson II, 89, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
Born December 18, 1929 to Joseph and Evelyn (Hayden) Richardson, Joe was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School in 1947 and Beloit College in 1951. He was married to Sharon Steinbrecher until her death May 4, 2004 and in 2006 was married to Betty (Brunschmid) Sherman.
Originally joining Richardson Brothers as Marketing Manager in 1957, he served as president of Richardson Industries for many years. He was past president of the American Furniture Manufacturers Association (AFMA), and as an industry leader, was inducted into the Furniture Hall of Fame in 1996.
Joe's interest in historic preservation was pivotal in bringing the Main Street program to Sheboygan Falls that helped revitalize the downtown. He also served on numerous boards of directors, the Joseph and Evelyn Richardson Foundation, and was a past trustee of Lakeland College.
In 2004, Joe founded the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and in 2007 the 24-hour skilled nursing inpatient center was opened in Sheboygan Falls. He was honored to bring such a needed facility to the community.
Sharon and Joe's love of travel took them to every continent in the world including trips down the Nile, the Amazon, the North Pole and two trips to Antarctica. Through their travels they met archeologist, Johan Reinhard and helped sponsor an expedition that found the famous Inca ice maiden in 1995.
Always looking at life with the glass half full, Joe will be remembered for his generosity, like-ability, strength of character, intelligence, wit and kindness.
Joe is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons, Joe (Pat) Richardson, and Jim (Terra) Richardson; daughter, Julie (Terry) Hildebrand; three step-children, Scott (Lisa) Sherman, Hollie Whitlock, Patrick (Lorie Lee) Sherman; six grandchildren, Justin (Samantha) Richardson, Tiffany Fleming, Avery Hildebrand, Ian (Iliana) Richardson, Nigel (Karissa) Richardson, Jimmy Richardson; step-grandchild, Yohannah Sherman; great-grandchildren, Beckett, Audrey, Reece; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Richardson and Linda Richardson.
Joe was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Sharon; his parents; two brothers, David and Charles Richardson.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 16, Noon-4pm at Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls.
A private family service and burial will be held at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.
Memorials are appreciated to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
The staff of the Wenig Funeral Home (920- 467-3431) is serving the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 14, 2019