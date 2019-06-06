Services
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Blessed Trinity Parish
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Blessed Trinity Parish
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Sheboygan Falls - Joseph Edward Kapellen, 90, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Sunny Ridge Health and Rehab Center.

Joe was born on March 25, 1929, in Plymouth, to Frank and Clara (Kriedler) Kapellen. He was a 1947 graduate of Plymouth High School. He served his country in the US Army from 1948 until 1952 while stationed in Germany.

On July 25, 1953, Joseph married Doris Rahmer in St. Cloud, WI. Joseph was a faithful and active member of Holy Name Parish from 1960 until 1994 where he served on the parish council and volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul Society for many years. Joseph was employed at Vollrath for 43 years as a machinist and later retired in 1993. Upon his retirement, Joe and Doris moved to Sheboygan Falls and became active at Blessed Trinity Parish where he volunteered at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery and as a Eucharistic Minister. Joe enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, gardening, biking, and spending with with family. His sense of humor and gentle spirit were appreciated by all.

Joe is survived by his of 65 years wife, Doris Kapellen of Sheboygan Falls; three daughters, Monica (Paul) Mees of Sheboygan, Kathleen (Tony) Kotnik of Cedarburg, Lisa (Dion) Hocking of OH; four sons, Richard (Nancy) Kapellen of Sheboygan, Mark (Mary Jo) Kapellen of Sheboygan, Brian (Lisa) Kapellen of Sheboygan, Patrick (Kay) Kapellen of Sheboygan; 15 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Joe is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Clara Kapellen; three brothers, Raymond (Ruth) Kapellen, Father John Kapellen, George (Ruby) Kapellen; two sisters, Sister Ann Claire Kapallen, and Elizabeth (Melvin) LeMahieu.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am with Fr. Joe Dominic officiating. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sheboygan Falls.

Memorial contributions can be made in Joe's name for Blessed Trinity Parish and the .

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the dedicated, caring staff of Sunny Ridge Rehab Center and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Kapellen family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 6, 2019
