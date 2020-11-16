Joseph F. Radomski
Plymouth, WI - Joseph F. Radomski, 82, formerly of Gile, Wisconsin, passed away on November 10th. at Waterford at Plymouth Nursing Home, Plymouth, Wisconsin. Joe was under Hospice Care for the last two months and had a good "Quality of Life" as he neared the closing of his chapter on earth. Joe went to his Eternal Life in Faith and Peace.
Joe was born July 28, 1938, in Ironwood, Michigan welcomed into this world by his parents Frank and Helen (Haggerson) Radomski. Joe and his parents moved to the Northside of Milwaukee where he graduated from Notre Dame High School. He proudly served his county in the U.S.A.F. as a Radio Man from October 30, 1956, to October 28, 1960. Upon his honorable discharge, Joe returned to Milwaukee where he started on his path to becoming an I.B.E.W. Journeyman Electrician working for the same contractor all his working life. Joe was very proud of being an I.B.E.W. Electrician and, in fact, was a darn good one! He was the type of guy who worked well with everyone and guided many a beginning apprentice along the path to Journeyman Electrician.
As time went by Joe married his beloved Doris. Among other "Good Times" they enjoyed spending the Hunting Season / Thanksgiving Holidays "Up North" at Joe's Hunting camp on Little Pine Lake and enjoying Thanksgiving with Joe's aunts, Franny, Dorothy, and their families in Hurley. Joe dearly missed Doris when she preceded Joe to Eternal Life.
Joe loved the Northwoods and remembered his childhood days when he and his mother, Helen, would ride on the Northwestern Railroad from Milwaukee to Hurley, including sitting on his suitcase as all the seats were "full" to spend the Christmas Holidays with his Aunt Franny and Aunt Dorothy and his grandmother, Gert. Joe loved the outdoors and for many years Joe's Hunting Shack on Little Pine Lake was filled with good times and laughter year-round. He loved shooting pool playing Shepshead (5/10/15 Double on the Bump), fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling all found Joe fully involved. When Joe retired Joe and Doris moved north to Gile where they felt at home. Joe was fully engaged in his community, active in the Lion's Club and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hurley. Joe believed in and supported the local and state Fire, Police, and other "First Responders".
In short, Joe was a good guy and friend to all. Joe will be missed.
Joe is survived by his cousins and friends, Amy Segalle, John Segalle, Stan Segalle, Michelle (Mike) Gonzalez, Zeta Maryann Peterson, Zeta Wernecke, Diane Dane, Col. John Dresely U.S.M.C. ret., Phill and Tracy (Joe's Godchild) Rozman, Herb and Diane Sowa, Mr. and Mrs. Ken Dziubek, Brian Prom, Joe Leoni, Ross Leinon, Paul and Janet Ahrens, and Jim Christman along with many other friends and relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hurley at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, with Fr. Frank Kordek as celebrant. Per COVID guidelines face masks are required, social distancing observed and no visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers donations in Joe's memory can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Rite of Committal and interment will take place in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hurley.
The family has chosen McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home of Ironwood to honor Joe's legacy of life. You can leave a condolence or a tribute at mckevittpatrickfuneralhome.com
