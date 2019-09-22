|
Joseph G. Selinski
Plymouth - Joseph G. Selinski, age 64, of Plymouth, WI, passed away Saturday (September 14, 2019) at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Joe was a very kind person, who just loved to love, no matter who you were or what your circumstances were. Even in his last day, he had the opportunity to help others by being an organ donor.
He was born on June 30, 1955 in Clintonville, WI, the first born to Lorraine (nee DeBord) and the late Joseph M. Selinski.
Joe attended Grant Elementary School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1974. During High School Joe was involved with the YARC.
He spent majority of his adult life down in Texas raising his children, working hard, and exploring.
Joe was an LPN for most of his career. He loved to care for people and was always laughing at other people's antics.
Joe was a happy and talented actor with the Shebygan Theatere Company and the Plymouth Arts Center for many years. Working behind the scenes or acting on stage was a thrill and a challenge for him. He will be greatly missed by his many of his fellow actors.
He enjoyed fishing, listening to a wide variety of music. The Beatles were by far his favorite and was an avid collector of The Beatles memorabilia.
Survivors include his two children: Michael (Kristie) Selinski of Texas and Kaylea Selinski of Colorado; One granddaughter: Adeline Selinski of Texas; Special friend: Audrey Mc Cormack of Texas; His mother: Lorraine Selinski of Plymouth; Six sisters: Mary Holtz of Illinois, Deborah (Charles) Knight of Milwaukee, Dana Selinski of Plymouth, Laurie (Gary) Bonney of Colorado, Kathryn McMaster of Plymouth, and Lisa (Scott) Burmeister of Krakow; and One uncle: Dan (Doris) Shafron of Illinois.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and two nephews, James and Travis.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday (September 28, 2019) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, with a service to follow at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Joe's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Joe's friends, Scott and Regina McDonald, for always being there for Joe.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 22, 2019