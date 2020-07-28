Joseph J. MahutaJoseph J. Mahuta, age 44, of the Town of Greenbush, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.He was born on January 27, 1976 in Milwaukee, WI, a son of Leonard Mahuta and Tina (Krause) Zaydel. Joe attended Hingham Grade School, Oostburg Middle School, and Plymouth High School. He participated in wrestling at the Oostburg Middle School. His hard work and determination led him to the state and national tournaments.Joe started his drywall career at the age of 14. From there on, Joe gained quite the reputation and respect for the skills that he developed for his trade. He became a self-employed subcontractor for drywalling and painting from then on.On May 5, 1998 he married his high school sweetheart Jennifer "Jenna" Spicuzza. Joe and Jenna raised four children together and eventually chose to separate from one another. Even after their separation, a blossoming and loving friendship remained in place between the two. The entirety of their relationship together was approaching the 30-year mark and would have undoubtedly continued for many more.Joe lived to work and worked to live. When he was not subcontracting, he would be providing his services to a multitude of friends and family. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed it. In addition to his skills in the drywalling trade, Joe became quite the auto mechanic by spending much of his time working on various vehicles with his father, children, and many other friends and family.Joe was an outdoors person and loved the countryside. Without a doubt, his favorite place to be was at his father's property. Joe loved to be around his friends and family. He would talk to anyone who would listen. Anyone caught in his personable wake would always find themselves with plenty of smiles and laughter. Joe was a clumsy, eccentric extrovert. Many of his friends and family have "Joe stories" that involve some sort of accident that only Joe could find himself in, and magically walk away from.Survivors include his four children: Kayla Bielaga (Richard Heetel), Nicholas Mahuta, Devin Mahuta, and Kc Mahuta; three grandchildren: Ethan Heetel, Evan Heetel, and Carter Fugate; father: Leonard (Sandra) Mahuta; mother: Tina (Gerard) Zaydel; two sisters: Jill (Paul) Rogers and Krista (Jesse) Krier; paternal grandmother: Cecile Mahuta; and maternal grandmother: Nancy Krause. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Leonard Mahuta and maternal grandfather, Robert Krause.A public visitation will be held on Friday (July 31, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Joe's name.The family would like to send a special thanks to the first responders, police department, fire department, Orange Cross, and Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for the quick response and diligent care given to Joseph.