1/1
Joseph M. Shircel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph M. Shircel

Joseph M. Shircel passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 22, 2020, at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Isabelle, and his brother Robert. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Ahles). Loving father of James, Thomas (Carla), and Richard. Proud grandfather of Zachery, Zoey, and Kylie. Brother-in law of Harry (Donna) Ahles, further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and friends.

Joe was born in Sheboygan and grew up in the Town of Wilson on Shircel Road. He graduated from Sheboygan South High School (1957). Joe enlisted in the Air Force Reserves in 1955 while still in high school and served for over 34 years retiring from the Air Force Reserves as Command Chief Master Sergeant (Senior Enlisted Advisor) for the 440th Airlift Wing located at General Mitchell Field, Milwaukee WI.

Joe started his civilian career at Hayssen Manufacturing Company before he married and moved to Milwaukee. Joe had a successful civilian career working mainly for Allis-Chalmers and its successor companies and retiring as the Manager of Field Service for Metso Minerals.

Joe loved water skiing, jet skiing, playing cribbage, and spending time with his family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel: 8910 W. Drexel Avenue Franklin, WI 53132 on Saturday, August 8th, starting at 12PM noon until time of service at 2PM

https://www.maxsass.com/obituaries/Joseph-M-Shircel?obId=17672770#/obituaryInfo




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Sheboygan Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved