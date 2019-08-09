|
Joseph P. Raml Sr.
Sheboygan - Joseph P. Raml Sr., 59, of Sheboygan, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born April 27, 1960 in Sheboygan to the late Joseph L. and Margaret J. (Valentincic) Raml. Joe was a graduate of South High School Class of 1978. Joe was united in marriage to Corinne Knaub on September 17, 1978, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. He went on to further his education at LTC and Lakeland College, while working fulltime at American Orthodontics. Joe was a Firefighter with the City of Sheboygan for 24 years until his retirement in February of 2019. He was thankful for the comradery and friendships that he shared with his fellow firefighters. Joe also owned and operated his own business, Renaissance Window Shade and Blinds for 21 years. Both Joe and Corinne have been blessed over the years meeting and working with so many amazing customers and friends.
Joe was a very innovative man. He created and patented his own invention, the deck ledge. He enjoyed kayaking, frisbee golf, fishing, camping, and tinkering in the garage. He was a dedicated family man who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Joe enjoyed Fort Myers Beach with family and friends, as well as many other adventures. He was extremely proud of his wife, children, their spouses, and grandchildren. Joe was always willing and able to lend a helping hand at a moments notice, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Corinne; children, Joshua (Sarah) Raml and Joseph (Amy) Raml; grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Amelia, and Matthew Raml; siblings, Barbara (Jim) Voight, Margie (Jerry) Schoemer, Tom Raml, Cindy (Mike) Brookins, Helen Bries, Andy (Patti) Raml, and Julie Dais; mother-in-law Joanne Knaub; sisters-in-law, Peggy (John) Truttschel and Christine (Jim Whipple) Knaub; a brother-in-law John Johnson; other family and friends further survive.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his father-in-law Robert Knaub; sister-in-law Debbie Johnson; niece Kelly Bries and a nephew Danny Brookins.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Joe's name.
A Funeral Service for Joe will be held at 12:30 PM on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd. in Sheboygan with Pastor Alan Kubow officiating. Family will greet visitors on Monday, at the funeral home, from 10 AM until the time of service.
The family would like to personally thank everyone who has supported us through this very difficult time.
Joe will live on through all of us, in the times we shared, the lessons he taught us, his voice in our minds, and his smile in our memories. He will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019