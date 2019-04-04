Joseph Ross "Joe" Cooper



Sheboygan - Joseph Ross "Joe" Cooper, age 56, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee on April 1, 2019. He was born on February 13, 1963 to the late Joseph Delaper and Rose Cooper in Houston, TX. Joe attended Texas Tech University where he played football #52. He also coached and played flag football here in Sheboygan. One of his proudest moments was winning a championship with his son-in-law Lonnie Powell. Three grandsons gave him tribute by wearing his #52 jersey on the field and they will continue to do so in his memory.



Joe started his family life with Rose Pyawasay in 1987. He was an industrial welder at Mayline in Sheboygan. Joe was a great lover of animals and family. Family holiday gatherings brought him great joy. They were some of his favorite memories in life. His best times were spent with his wife, doing the little things that make a relationship whole and meaningful. Joe always had a story to tell, and no story was ever too big; but not as big as the heart of the man who told them. His family and friends will miss him being a part of their lives. Joe will be in our hearts and minds for generations.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Rose Lee Cooper; his father, Joseph Ross Delaper; one brother, Walter Cooper and his beloved father figure and uncle, Charles Cooper; all in Texas.



He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Pyawasay-Cooper, Sheboygan, WI; his sons Darwin Pyawasay (wife Amanda), Neopit, WI, Darryl Pyawasay (wife Chrystal) Keshena, WI, Alexii-David Pyawasay (husband Daniel Baillargeon-Pyawasay) Sheboygan, WI, Thomas Cooper San Antonio, TX; his daughters Michelle Powell (husband Lonnie Powell) Pasadena, TX, Tina Williams (husband Mike Williams) Glasgow, KY and Tamara Cavazos Sheboygan, WI; 32 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; His loving aunt, Joan Cooper his beloved nephew, Alfred Cooper and three sisters Wanda Johnson-Cooper, Terri Kimble-Cooper and Vicky Frank and his loyal pets, Buddie and Precious.



Joe's funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, WI 53081 with viewing 2 hours prior to the service, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations (or food) be made to the Sheboygan Humane Society or the Wisconsin SPCA. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com. Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary