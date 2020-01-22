|
|
Joseph Shuton
Sheboygan Falls - Joseph Louis Shuton, 93, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Home on his 93rd Birthday.
Joe was born January 19, 1927 and raised in Calumet City, IL. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the US Army, serving in Germany post war. After, he traveled the country working for the railroad for a short bit, and then attended Purdue University.
On October 27, 1951 he was united in marriage to Dolores Zick, celebrating 68 years this past year. Joe and Dolores first resided in Calumet City, IL and later moved to South Holland, IL. Joe was employed as an engineer for Atlantic Richfield.
In 1997, tired of the busy south suburbs of Chicago, and enjoying Sheboygan County while visiting his daughter and her family, Joe and Dolores made the move to Sheboygan Falls.
Joe loved working in his woodshop, being in the outdoors, spending time in UP Michigan at his father-in-law's farm, swimming the lakes when younger, going to the Sports Core and golfing.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores; five daughters, Pat (Pete) Condy, Doreen (Curt) Moody, Terri (Ed) Rogers, Elaine Daly, and Jean (special friend, Ron) Bowen; one son, Ken Shuton; eleven grandchildren, Sherry (John) Matuschka, Chris (Chad) Radloff, Amy (special friend Dave) Condy, Aaron (special friend Cassie) Condy, Eric (Sarika) Moody, Bryan (Sarah) Rogers, Katie Heller, Marty (Lauren) Daly, Christine (Christopher) Davis, James Bowen, and John Bowen; five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kennedy, Owen, Graham, and Rowen; and other extended family members.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, in-laws; and his dear son-in-law, Jack Daly.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Pine Haven Christian Home and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care.
A memorial service to celebrate Joe's life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 4:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Homes - Sheboygan Falls.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes in Sheboygan Falls on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2:00 pm until the time of service at 4:00 pm.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Shuton family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020