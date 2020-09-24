1/2
Josephine T. Noordover
It is with great sorrow that I inform you of the passing of Josephine Noordover. She never woke up on Monday morning, September 14th, 2020. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren Christian and Francesca. She loved her friends and was always sending cards and dropping off gifts, She loved her flowers and enjoyed helping them grow. She especially loved her desserts! She is now with her babies, brothers and sisters. God please let her have 2 desserts!

She was born on April 12, 1933 to Hien and Anna Baijer in Wassenaar, The Netherlands. She was the 10th of 13 children. She is survived by sisters Riet Schouten, Joop Gelauff and Aneka Dirks. She was married to her husband Cornelius Noordover of 64 years on May 23, 1956. She immigrated to the US later in 1956 residing in Sheboygan, Wisconsin and moved to Marion Oaks, Florida and later to 1033 Oak Forest Dr., The Villages, Florida 32162. She is survived by her sons John Noordover (Summerfield, FL) and Francis Noordover (Glenview, IL) and his wife Maria and children Christian and Francesca.

Photos of her life can be found at this link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15ajrcS ghMmBwc76OfMqGivO7u68eWXYF?usp=shar ing




Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
