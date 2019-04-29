|
|
Joshua J. Okupniak
Kiel - Joshua J. Okupniak, age 41, of Kiel, WI, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2019.
Following Joshua's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Joshua's life with sharing of memories and stories will be held on Wednesday Evening (May 1, 2019) from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Joshua's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 29, 2019