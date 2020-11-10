1/1
Joshua Michael Cook
1991 - 2020
Joshua Michael Cook

Sheboygan - Joshua Michael Cook, age 29 of Sheboygan passed Thursday November 5, 2020. Joshua was born January 29, 1991 in Racine to his mother Lisa (Mittnacht) Muench and father Michael Cook. Joshua was united in marriage to Allie Albert on June 20, 2015 in Sheboygan. Joshua was a cherished son, brother, father and friend. Joshua had a smile that would light up a room and he touched so many lives with his kind words and friendship. He was a hard worker who loved the outdoors, but more than anything he greatly loved his family.

Survivors include his loving wife Allie, daughter Myla and her mother Mariah Busch, son Mieloh, daughter Noelle, sister Alicia (Joseph) Pirozzolo of Mt. Pleasant, brothers Erik (Sarah) Everton, Thomas Cook, Tyler Cook and Jeremiah Cook all of Racine, nieces and nephews Vincenzo, Juliana and Anthony Pirozzolo, Evelyn, Lily and Charlotte Everton, father and stepmother Michael and Bridgett Cook of Racine, mother Lisa (Mittnacht) Muench of Sheboygan, stepfather Steven Muench of Whitelaw, paternal grandmother Dorothy Waldron of Racine, maternal grandmother and her husband Bonnie and Wil Bounds of Clarksville, TN, grandmother Stephanie Mittnacht of Manitowoc. Joshua is further survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert S. and Irene Albert of Sheboygan Falls and a brother-in-law Zachary Albert of Sheboygan Falls.

Joshua was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Hershel Cook, maternal grandfather Gary Mittnacht and a brother-in-law Robert Albert II.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Southside Church, 4321County Road A, Sheboygan from 4:00 until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Pastor J.R. Lindsay will officiate.

Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.

The family welcomes flowers, along with memorial contributions to https://givesendgo.com/GX61






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Southside Church
NOV
13
Service
06:00 PM
Southside Church
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
