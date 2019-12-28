|
|
Joy Augusta Martha Fields Bogard (nee Maerz)
Manitowoc - Joy Bogard, age 94, of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Harbor View Assisted Living.
She was born July 29, 1925 in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late Herman and Antoinette (Rieckenberg) Maerz. Joy attended Funston Elementary and Kelvyn Park High School, graduating in 1942. She attended The Chicago Art Institute until 1945 when she married Lawrence Bogard, a Navy Radioman aboard the aircraft carrier, U.S.S. San Jacinto during WWII. Their four children, Terry, Greg, Nancy, and Laura were born in Chicago. In 1959, the Bogard family moved to Green Bay, WI, where Joy set up a small business, Able Agency. She designed logos and letterheads and printed church bulletins, while Larry was a salesman for Heco Envelope. The family loved watching the Packers and spending time together, with holidays being their favorite times. Joy was a wonderful artist who loved drawing and sending her family and friends cards of lighthouses, castles, birds, butterflies, animals, even knights in shining armor!
Joy is survived by her children: Dr. Terrence (Dr. Ann Quinn) Bogard, Gregory (Clare) Bogard, Nancy (Brian) Geerdts, and Laura (Dave) Griffin; her grandchildren: Andrew (Elise) Bogard, Josh Bogard, Justin (Valerie) Bogard, Ryan (Courtney) Bogard, Mandy (Chad) Fawcett, Zach (Laura) Skarda, Ashely (Ron) Skarda/Seith, Kirsten (Aaron) Armbrust, Merrick (Chris) Wacker, Paul (Melissa) Griffin, Adam (Blanca) Griffin; and her great grandchildren: Quinn, Clayton, Jala, Kadence, Trey, Isla, Ashir, Leyda, Ella, Kate, Claire, Anna, Easton, Kai, Cael, and Baby G due January 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband: Larry; one brother: Richard Maerz; and sisters: Annette Stieber and Renee Kilcoyne.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and per Joy's wishes, a private celebration of her life will be held in the future.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Joy's family wish to thank Sharon H. Richardson In-Home Hospice, especially Cariann Petri, RN, and good friend, Deb Stock, for their loving care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019