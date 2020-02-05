Services
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center
Hwy 42 & JJ
Howards Grove, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center
Hwy 42 & JJ
Howards Grove, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Blonigen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy K. Blonigen


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy K. Blonigen Obituary
Joy K. Blonigen

Newton - Joy K. Blonigen, 65, of Newton, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. Joy was born December 27, 1954, in Sheboygan, to the late Fredrick and Margaret (Enneper) Martens. She attended schools in New Holstein and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1973. On October 13, 1973, she married Robert Blonigen at Zion Lutheran in New Holstein. Joy had a passion for animals, over the years giving a loving home to many. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, never missing any of their events.

In addition to her husband, Bob, she is survived by her two daughters, Nikki (Tim) Kornetzke, Kiel and Shelly Blonigen, Kiel; four grandchildren, Oliver (Natasha) Kornetzke, Kiel, Maxwell Kornetzke, Los Angeles, CA, Nathaniel Kornetzke (special friend Lily Greene), Madison and Madylin Blonigen, Kiel; one brother, Duane (Sharon) Martens, Kiel; one sister, Jody (John) Planinsheck, Sheboygan; one sister-in-law, Renee Blonigen, St. Anna and several nieces and nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Eugene and Dolores Blonigen and one brother-in-law, Randy Blonigen.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove) with Rev. Azor Cigelske officiating. Friends may call on Saturday, at the funeral home, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -