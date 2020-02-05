|
Joy K. Blonigen
Newton - Joy K. Blonigen, 65, of Newton, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. Joy was born December 27, 1954, in Sheboygan, to the late Fredrick and Margaret (Enneper) Martens. She attended schools in New Holstein and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1973. On October 13, 1973, she married Robert Blonigen at Zion Lutheran in New Holstein. Joy had a passion for animals, over the years giving a loving home to many. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, never missing any of their events.
In addition to her husband, Bob, she is survived by her two daughters, Nikki (Tim) Kornetzke, Kiel and Shelly Blonigen, Kiel; four grandchildren, Oliver (Natasha) Kornetzke, Kiel, Maxwell Kornetzke, Los Angeles, CA, Nathaniel Kornetzke (special friend Lily Greene), Madison and Madylin Blonigen, Kiel; one brother, Duane (Sharon) Martens, Kiel; one sister, Jody (John) Planinsheck, Sheboygan; one sister-in-law, Renee Blonigen, St. Anna and several nieces and nephew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Eugene and Dolores Blonigen and one brother-in-law, Randy Blonigen.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove) with Rev. Azor Cigelske officiating. Friends may call on Saturday, at the funeral home, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020