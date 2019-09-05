|
|
Joyce A. Fritz
Kiel - Joyce A. Fritz, age 85, of Kiel, passed away Tuesday (September 3, 2019) at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan with her family by her side.
She was born on July 8, 1934 in Sheboygan, WI, a daughter of the late Clarence and Rose (Kehm) Kohl.
Joyce attended St. Paul's Lutheran School in Sheboygan, Riverview School in the Town of Wilson for two years, Horace Mann School in the Town of Forest for three months and then Fond du Lac Vocational School.
On April 10, 1954, she married Bennie A. Fritz at St. John's Lutheran Church in Plymouth, WI. The couple has resided in Plymouth since their marriage. He preceded her in death on November 26, 2017.
She worked at SPG and Sonoco from 1967 to 1999. After her retirement, she ran the Plymouth Youth Center with her husband for many years.
Joyce enjoyed reading, knitting, fishing, and gambling. She will be remembered for being selfless and always having a smile on her face.
Survivors include her son: Kenneth (Mary) Fritz of Kiel; Three grandchildren: Christy Fritz, Stacy (Justin) Steinhardt and Kimberly (Jason) Panzer; Two great-grandchildren: Meah Rose Fritz and Kaden Michael Steinhardt; One sister: Mary (Lenny) Koenigs of Fond du Lac; and Two sisters-in-law: Ruth Ann Fritz of Plymouth and Gloria (Mike) Ellis of Waukegan, Illinois.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband; parents; great-grandchild: Mason Andrew Steinhardt; two sisters: Helen Marth and Bonnie Kay Kohl; and two brothers-in-law: Lloyd (Stella) Fritz and William Fritz.
Funeral services will be held on Monday (September 9, 2019) at 1:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Nathan Meador, pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth will officiate. Burial will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth on Monday (Sept. 9) from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Joyce's name.
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 5, 2019