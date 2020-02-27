|
|
Joyce A. Grossheim
Plymouth - Joyce Anna Grossheim age 89, of Plymouth passed away on February 25, 2020 at Plymouth Health Care Services.
Joyce was born Joyce Anna Luedtke October 27, 1930 in the Township of Lyndon on the Luedtke Homestead Waldo, WI. Daughter of the late Bernard and Winifred (Halton) Luedtke Miske, Joyce was the oldest of six siblings. Joyce attended Cascade grade school, was confirmed at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade, and attended 1 year at Waldo High School and 3 years at Plymouth High School.
On July 22, 1950 Joyce married Robert H. Grossheim at St Paul Lutheran Church in Cascade. They resided in Cascade for 15 years raising five children before moving to Plymouth where they lived the remainder of their lives. Robert preceded her in death on April 15, 2013.
As a young adult, Joyce was athletic during her childhood and teenage years. She worked on a neighbor's farm as a young teenager; it was her speed and agility that helped her to save a wandering toddler from behind a moving tractor.
As a young adult Joyce belonged to Kiwanis Ski Club of Kettle Moraine and participated in ski jumping competition tournaments in Wisconsin. Joyce worked through high school at The Brown's Theater and The Grill. She was a switchboard telephone operator at Cascade and GTE in Plymouth. She also worked for Cleveland Container and Ready to Bake Company on Factory Street in Plymouth until 1951. Joyce also worked for the Bar-B-Q from 1963-1972. After marriage and becoming a mother of five, Joyce involved her family in 4-H and became the General Leader for the Cascade Satellite 4-H Club. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, baking and most of all, reading books on Western and Indian folklore. Joyce also was a hard core Green Bay Packer Fan and loved listening to country music.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth since 1972 and was a member of the Ladies Mission Circle where she served as treasurer until 2000. Joyce enjoyed her work with the Plymouth Ladies Auxiliary #5612 where she had served as President, Chaplin and Secretary.
Joyce liked to teach young people about baking and enjoyed working with children. During her working years she would save so she could make sure each of her children had a few new things beginning each school year. She loved her children very much and tried to help them to fulfill their potential with their artistic talents.
She is survived by her five children: Bruce Grossheim of Mishicot WI, Debbie (Andy) Karr of Seminole FL, Jennifer (Roger) Kvaale of Gully MN, June Marie (Dennis) Walosz of Foley, AL, and Susie (Michael) DeGroff of Cascade WI; eleven grandchildren: Robert (Sara) Grossheim of Maribel, WI, Teri Grossheim of Chicago IL, James (Pam) Karr of Los Angeles CA, Ian (Lauren) Karr of New York NY, Sean (Erin) Karr of Mulberry FL, Ed (Shannon) Kvaale of ND, Susan (Justin) Thompson of McIntosh MN, Theresa (David) Smid of Milwaukee WI, Rebecca (Burt) Vanderhoof of Howard's Grove WI, Amber (Nick) Kissinger of Howard's Grove WI, James DeGroff of Cascade WI, fourteen great-grandchildren: Brooke, Bryce, Bennett, Beth and Belle Grossheim, Bronson and Gatsby Karr, Jackson Bear Karr, Matthew and Annabelle Kvaale, Samantha and Emily Smid, and Corabelle and Alarik Vanderhoof; one sister Audrey Nolan of Brandon WI, sisters-in-law: Jean Luedtke, Elaine Luedtke, brother-in-law Nick Nicodemus and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two sisters: Kathleen Nicodemus and Doreen Masterson; two brothers: Bernard Luedtke and Gerald Luedtke; two brothers-in-law: John Nolan and Jack Masterson, niece; Colleen Masterson, nephews: Daniel Luedtke and John Masterson.
Friends may call at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth on March 7th from 12:00 noon to 2:00pm with services to follow at 2:00pm. Rev. Nathan Meador, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, will officiate.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Atrium and Compassus Hospice Care for the loving care provided over the years to our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atrium or Compassus Hospice Care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020