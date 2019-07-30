|
Sheboygan Falls - Joyce A. Weinkauf, 86, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center in the Town of Plymouth.
Joyce was born on June 16, 1933, in Sheboygan Falls, daughter of Arthur and Alice (Wackett) Weinkauf. She was a 1951 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. Joyce was a longtime employee of Citizen Bank in Sheboygan Falls and was more recently employed in the accounting department at Richardson Bros. for nine years until her retirement in 1998.
Joyce was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls where she volunteered in the Altar Guild, was a Sunday School teacher and participated with Sunday fellowship. For over 50 years she was a member of the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra. For many of those years she was first-chair violinist. She was also a member of the Lutheran Chorus. She volunteered her time with the Bethesda Store, Sunny Ridge and Pine Haven Nursing Homes, and Sheboygan Falls Elementary School. Joyce was an accomplished violinist, enjoyed music, golf, bowling, traveling, gardening, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her furry friends, Wheatie and Riley. She was a doll collector and had a collection of memorabilia from her extensive travels.
Joyce is survived by her sister, Pearl (Ralph) Hartmann of Sheboygan; two nieces, Kathy (Allen) McCabe of Plymouth and Connie Hartmann of Mequon; two great-nieces, Allyson (fiancé Trevor Krautkramer) and Lindsey McCabe; and her dear friend, Beverly Lueder of Plymouth.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Virginia Weinkauf.
A funeral service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls with Revs. Tom Gudmundson and Tom Fleischmann officiating. Burial will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 am until the time of the service.
A memorial fund has been established in Joyce's name for the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 30 to July 31, 2019