Joyce C. Kruse
Plymouth - Joyce C. Kruse, age 82, of Plymouth, WI, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday (April 29, 2019).
She was born on May 30, 1936 in Evanston, Illinois, a daughter of the late Walter and Violet (Bjorklund) Wolff.
Joyce graduated from Evanston High School in Illinois.
On June 15, 1957, she married Earl Kruse at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Evanston, IL. Joyce supported her husband Rev. Dr. Earl Kruse through many parishes throughout their lives. The couple resided in Random Lake from 1994 to 2006 during the time her husband served as the Pastor at St. John's UCC in Random Lake. She was involved in many activities in the Church along with her husband. Her husband preceded her in death on May 13, 2008.
She was a current member of Saron United Church of Christ in Johnsonville. Joyce enjoyed participating in many activities at Generations in Plymouth and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her four children: Keith Kruse and his children: Joshua, Bobbi, Jason, Amanda, and Ky; Kurt (Karen) Kruse and their children: Kyle, Konnor and Savannah; Kristen Ann Kruse (Ron Belzer) and her children: Zachary and Garrett; Kari Kruse (Alex "Boomer" Lancaster); Foster son: Michael (Cynthia) Wetzel and their children: Erik, Amanda, Jesse, and Kate; One great-grandson: Leo; Two brothers: Richard (Chris) Wolff and Fred Wolff; Sister: Pattie (Tom) Downes; and Sister-in-law: Jane Wolff.
She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother: Wally Wolff.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday (May 4, 2019) at 3:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Arlan Schlundt will officiate. Cremation will take place following services.
Visitation will take place on Saturday (May 4) at Suchon Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Joyce's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation service is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 2, 2019