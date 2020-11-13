Joyce Campbell



Greenville, WI - Joyce Campbell went to her heavenly home early on a beautiful November morning (11/05/20) at Living Tree Estates in Greenville, WI with family by her side. Joyce was born January 24, 1931 to the late Peter and Florence (Moran) Mueller in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from Messmer High School in 1949. Through an arranged blind date (by her younger sister), Joyce met the love of her life, Mel Campbell. Mel and Joyce wed on July 28, 1951 in Milwaukee. They relocated to Sheboygan in 1969. Joyce worked in various roles throughout the years, but was most notably a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Joyce brought joy to all around her. She lived her life with a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. Her cheerful disposition was rare and making people smile made her happy. She enjoyed many years of volunteering for St. John Church in Kohler and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. She and Mel spent time traveling around the country visiting relatives in their retirement years.



Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 60+ years. She is survived by her children: Colleen (Ken) Brickner, Patrick (Barb) Campbell, and Brian (Kimberly) Campbell, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and siblings: Phyllis Steinle (who joined her the following day), Patricia (Irv) Van Aman, Idell Huppert, and Peter (Connie) Mueller. Thank you to the caregivers from Living Tree that cared for and loved Joyce for the past 4 ½ years, your hard work and dedication has not gone unappreciated. Thank you also to Moments Hospice for your dedication to Joyce over the past month. A private family service will be held to celebrate Joyce's life.



John 16:33 "I have said these things to you, that in me you have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world."









