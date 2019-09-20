|
|
Cedar Grove - Joyce Cathleen Voskuil, 95, of Cedar Grove, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Cedar Grove Gardens.
A memorial service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg. Private inurnment will take place at Presbyterian Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 12 pm until the time of service at 2 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name for HSHS St. Nicholas Hospice.
For online condolences and a full obituary, please visit www.wenigfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 20, 2019