Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Joyce Cathleen Voskuil Obituary
Cedar Grove - Joyce Cathleen Voskuil, 95, of Cedar Grove, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Cedar Grove Gardens.

A memorial service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg. Private inurnment will take place at Presbyterian Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may greet the family from 12 pm until the time of service at 2 pm.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name for HSHS St. Nicholas Hospice.

For online condolences and a full obituary, please visit www.wenigfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 20, 2019
