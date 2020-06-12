Joyce Feldmann
Plymouth - Joyce Feldmann, age 91, went peacefully to the Lord on June 12, 2020 at the Waterford in Plymouth.
She was born on August 14, 1928 in Kiel, WI, daughter to the late George Jr. and Eleanor (Becker) Schmahl.
On February 10, 1945, she married Robert Feldmann. The couple raised five children and lived most their lives in Elkhart Lake. He preceded her in death on May 24, 2020.
Joyce worked at Tecumseh Products in New Holstein until her retirement. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake and the Christian Mothers Society. She belonged to the Red Hatters, Crystal Lake Golf League and local bowling leagues.
Joyce's hobbies included quilting, painting ceramics, crafting, baking and moped adventures. She enjoyed traveling to many states including Egypt and zip lined for the first time when she was 86 years old.
She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would happily babysit, bake and give her time to all of them. Joyce loved collecting Snow Babies and had a great collection of ceramic Santas that she hand painted.
Survivors include: Two sons: Roger (Mary Sue) of Wauwatosa and Keith (Sue) of Frisco, CO; Three daughters: Kathy (Frank) Seil of Plymouth, Janice Knecht of Plymouth, and Carol (Andrew) Perl of Elkhart Lake; Ten grandchildren: Deborah (Steve) Massmann, Scott (Leigh) Feldmann, Lisa (Jeffrey) Prust, Bradley (Holly) Knecht, Jessica Knecht (special friend: Pat Brown), Melissa (Jacob) Kowalski, Bryan (Maria) Perl, Jason (Sarah) Perl, Anthony Feldmann (fiancée: Anika McEwan), and Evan Feldmann; 18 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; Sisters-in-law: Sharon Schmahl of Plymouth and Violet Brabender of Port Washington.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by: her husband of 75 years; Robert; Her parents: George Jr. and Eleanor Schmahl; Son-in-law: Daniel Knecht; Sisters: Priscilla (LeRoy) Grossheim, Valeria (Fritz) Buechel and Lorraine (Lloyd) Korb; Brother: LeRoy Schmahl; Brothers-in-law: Julius (Olga) Feldmann, Vernon Brabender and Raymond Grosssheim; Sister-in-law: Marceline (Delmar) Odekirk.
A visitation that will be open to the public with social distancing and health safety practices will take place on Wednesday (June 17, 2020) from 11:30 - 1:30 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
Joyce will be laid to rest in the St. Thomas Aquinas North Cemetery in Elkhart Lake.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Joyce's name for the Alzheimer's Association.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staffs of the Waterford at Plymouth and Preceptor Home and Health Hospice for the wonderful care given to their mother.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.