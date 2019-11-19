|
Joyce I. Van Haveren
Sheboygan Falls - Joyce I. Van Haveren, age 81, of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.
She was born in Sheboygan on March 5, 1938, to the late George and Esther (Lammers) Jensema. She attended Hillcrest Grade School and graduated from Oostburg High School. On August 6, 1960, Joyce married James Van Haveren at First Christian Reformed Church. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2005. Joyce was employed at Caan's Floral for 19 years, retiring in June of 1999.
Joyce is survived by her two daughters; Nancy (Dave) Steltz and Debbie (Tito) Hernandez; grandchildren, Allison, Theo, Danielle, Jacob, and Sam; great-granddaughter Genevieve; siblings, Carol, Calvin (Harriet), Marilyn, and Mark (Liz); brothers-in-law Ray, Rich (Sharon), Wes, and John; best friends, Halina, Kay, and Shirley; nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
Along with her parents and husband James, she was preceded in death by siblings, Dorothy (Marvin), Floyd (Jo), Gordon, and Vi; brothers-in-law Ken, Bob, Eugene (Carol), and David and sisters-in-law, Jane S. and Jane V..
A Funeral Service for Joyce will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan, with Rev. David Van Dixhorn officiating. Family will greet visitors on Friday, at the funeral home, from 10 AM until the time of the service. Joyce will be laid to rest in Sunrise Memorial Garden.
The family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Crossing for the love and care given to Joyce.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Joyce's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019