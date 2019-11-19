Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce VanHaveren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce I. VanHaveren


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce I. VanHaveren Obituary
Joyce I. Van Haveren

Sheboygan Falls - Joyce I. Van Haveren, age 81, of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.

She was born in Sheboygan on March 5, 1938, to the late George and Esther (Lammers) Jensema. She attended Hillcrest Grade School and graduated from Oostburg High School. On August 6, 1960, Joyce married James Van Haveren at First Christian Reformed Church. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2005. Joyce was employed at Caan's Floral for 19 years, retiring in June of 1999.

Joyce is survived by her two daughters; Nancy (Dave) Steltz and Debbie (Tito) Hernandez; grandchildren, Allison, Theo, Danielle, Jacob, and Sam; great-granddaughter Genevieve; siblings, Carol, Calvin (Harriet), Marilyn, and Mark (Liz); brothers-in-law Ray, Rich (Sharon), Wes, and John; best friends, Halina, Kay, and Shirley; nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.

Along with her parents and husband James, she was preceded in death by siblings, Dorothy (Marvin), Floyd (Jo), Gordon, and Vi; brothers-in-law Ken, Bob, Eugene (Carol), and David and sisters-in-law, Jane S. and Jane V..

A Funeral Service for Joyce will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan, with Rev. David Van Dixhorn officiating. Family will greet visitors on Friday, at the funeral home, from 10 AM until the time of the service. Joyce will be laid to rest in Sunrise Memorial Garden.

The family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Crossing for the love and care given to Joyce.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Joyce's name.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -