Joyce Johnson
Kiel - Joyce M. Johnson, 95, formerly of Kiel, died Saturday, June 20 at Angel's Touch Assisted Living.
She was the former Joyce M. Tenpas, born January 9, 1925 in Vesper, WI, daughter of the late William & Anna (Nordstrom) Tenpas.
Joyce graduated from Wisconsin Rapids High School in 1943 and from the UW-Madison in 1948, receiving a B.S. degree in Nutrition. She later attended Silver Lake College to receive her teaching degree.
On August 21, 1948 she married Henry R. Johnson, Jr. in WI Rapids and spent their early years in Madison, WI; Lima, OH, and Sheboygan, WI before settling in Kiel in 1958. Henry preceded her in death on April 27, 1971.
Joyce began her teaching career in 1967. She taught briefly at SS Peter & Paul Parochial School, Kiel, but spent the majority of her career teaching Science and Home Economics at Kiel High School, where she also served as the FHA Club Advisor. She retired in 1986.
She was a former active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Kiel and of the Kiel Homemakers. After moving to Green Bay in 2009, she became a member of the Catholic Church.
Joyce enjoyed being a homemaker, raising her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, bridge and golf.
Survivors include her three daughters; Dr. Carla Johnson (Dr. James Stouffer), London, Ontario; Ann (Thomas) Vorpahl, Green Bay, WI; Mary (Daniel) Wundrock, Cedarburg, WI; three grandchildren; Dr. Jessica (Paul) Sosso, Sparta, WI; Eric (Kristin) Vorpahl, Sheboygan Falls, WI and Captain Peter (Rachel) Conrardy, Fort Benning, Georgia. She is further survived by nine great-grandchildren; Matthew, Ava & Andrew Vorpahl; Elijah, Gianna and Jonah Sosso and Charlotte, Abigail & Evelyn Conrardy.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by brother & sister-in-law, Garit (Harriet) Tenpas; sister & brother-in-law, Dolores (Robert) Kramer; brother-in law and sister-in-law, Norman (Dorothy) Johnson, her infant brother, Howard, and special friend, Howard Vorpahl.
The Funeral Mass for Joyce will be celebrated at 3:00pm on Friday June 26, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. (413 Fremont St. Kiel) Visitation for family and friends will take place at the Church on Friday from 1:00pm until 2:45pm when we will have brief family rites prior to Mass. Burial will follow in the Kiel City Cemetery.
Joyce's family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers at Angel's Touch Assisted Living and Aceracare Hospice.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Kiel - Joyce M. Johnson, 95, formerly of Kiel, died Saturday, June 20 at Angel's Touch Assisted Living.
She was the former Joyce M. Tenpas, born January 9, 1925 in Vesper, WI, daughter of the late William & Anna (Nordstrom) Tenpas.
Joyce graduated from Wisconsin Rapids High School in 1943 and from the UW-Madison in 1948, receiving a B.S. degree in Nutrition. She later attended Silver Lake College to receive her teaching degree.
On August 21, 1948 she married Henry R. Johnson, Jr. in WI Rapids and spent their early years in Madison, WI; Lima, OH, and Sheboygan, WI before settling in Kiel in 1958. Henry preceded her in death on April 27, 1971.
Joyce began her teaching career in 1967. She taught briefly at SS Peter & Paul Parochial School, Kiel, but spent the majority of her career teaching Science and Home Economics at Kiel High School, where she also served as the FHA Club Advisor. She retired in 1986.
She was a former active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Kiel and of the Kiel Homemakers. After moving to Green Bay in 2009, she became a member of the Catholic Church.
Joyce enjoyed being a homemaker, raising her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, bridge and golf.
Survivors include her three daughters; Dr. Carla Johnson (Dr. James Stouffer), London, Ontario; Ann (Thomas) Vorpahl, Green Bay, WI; Mary (Daniel) Wundrock, Cedarburg, WI; three grandchildren; Dr. Jessica (Paul) Sosso, Sparta, WI; Eric (Kristin) Vorpahl, Sheboygan Falls, WI and Captain Peter (Rachel) Conrardy, Fort Benning, Georgia. She is further survived by nine great-grandchildren; Matthew, Ava & Andrew Vorpahl; Elijah, Gianna and Jonah Sosso and Charlotte, Abigail & Evelyn Conrardy.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by brother & sister-in-law, Garit (Harriet) Tenpas; sister & brother-in-law, Dolores (Robert) Kramer; brother-in law and sister-in-law, Norman (Dorothy) Johnson, her infant brother, Howard, and special friend, Howard Vorpahl.
The Funeral Mass for Joyce will be celebrated at 3:00pm on Friday June 26, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. (413 Fremont St. Kiel) Visitation for family and friends will take place at the Church on Friday from 1:00pm until 2:45pm when we will have brief family rites prior to Mass. Burial will follow in the Kiel City Cemetery.
Joyce's family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers at Angel's Touch Assisted Living and Aceracare Hospice.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.