1/1
Joyce Kalchthaler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Kalchthaler

Plymouth - Joyce F. Kalchthaler, age 73, of Plymouth, passed away on December 2, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.

She was born at Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan on April 1, 1947, a daughter of the late Clarence and Doris (Kuehl) Witthuhn. Joyce attended Sheboygan grade schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1965. She later attended Lakeshore Technical College graduating with an Associate Degree in Accounting.

On October 23, 1971, she married Philipp Kalchthaler at Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheboygan. The couple resided in Sheboygan, Kohler, and moved to Plymouth in 2004 and became members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Philipp preceded her in death on February 22, 2010.

Joyce held various accounting positions throughout her life, most notably with the family businesses: Kalchthaler & Kalchthaler, S.C. and Senior Health and Housing Management Corp. Most recently, Joyce worked as an accounting assistant for Masters Gallery Foods in Plymouth, retiring in 2017.

She enjoyed cross-stitching, cooking, baking, and loved listening to music.

Joyce is survived by: Her son: Christian of Wauwatosa; Two sisters: Sandra (Duane) Foelske of Waverly, IA and Judith (Richard) Bassuener of Plymouth; Two brothers-in-law: Thomas (Mary Lynn) Kalchthaler of Larchmont, NY and Mark Kalchthaler of Sheboygan; Nieces and nephews: Meghan, Jozlyn (Ryan), Lindsey (J.P.), Eric (Kari), Michael (LeAnn), Christy (Nate), and Jodi.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and nephew: Jeffrey Bassuener.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (December 9, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. A visitation requiring masks and proper social distancing will take place from 9:00-10:00AM, with a prayer service to follow at 10:00AM. The service will be streamed and made available to watch on the Suchon Funeral Home Facebook page. Father Philip Reifenberg will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Joyce's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved