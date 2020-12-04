Joyce Kalchthaler
Plymouth - Joyce F. Kalchthaler, age 73, of Plymouth, passed away on December 2, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born at Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan on April 1, 1947, a daughter of the late Clarence and Doris (Kuehl) Witthuhn. Joyce attended Sheboygan grade schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1965. She later attended Lakeshore Technical College graduating with an Associate Degree in Accounting.
On October 23, 1971, she married Philipp Kalchthaler at Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheboygan. The couple resided in Sheboygan, Kohler, and moved to Plymouth in 2004 and became members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Philipp preceded her in death on February 22, 2010.
Joyce held various accounting positions throughout her life, most notably with the family businesses: Kalchthaler & Kalchthaler, S.C. and Senior Health and Housing Management Corp. Most recently, Joyce worked as an accounting assistant for Masters Gallery Foods in Plymouth, retiring in 2017.
She enjoyed cross-stitching, cooking, baking, and loved listening to music.
Joyce is survived by: Her son: Christian of Wauwatosa; Two sisters: Sandra (Duane) Foelske of Waverly, IA and Judith (Richard) Bassuener of Plymouth; Two brothers-in-law: Thomas (Mary Lynn) Kalchthaler of Larchmont, NY and Mark Kalchthaler of Sheboygan; Nieces and nephews: Meghan, Jozlyn (Ryan), Lindsey (J.P.), Eric (Kari), Michael (LeAnn), Christy (Nate), and Jodi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and nephew: Jeffrey Bassuener.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (December 9, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. A visitation requiring masks and proper social distancing will take place from 9:00-10:00AM, with a prayer service to follow at 10:00AM. The service will be streamed and made available to watch on the Suchon Funeral Home Facebook page. Father Philip Reifenberg will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Joyce's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.