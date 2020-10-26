Joyce L. Primc
Sheboygan - Joyce Miesfeld Primc, age 92, passed away October 24, 2020, at Azura Memory Care with her daughter Karen and grandson at her side.
She was born May 31, 1928 to Charles and Clara (Wilke) Miesfeld in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Joyce attended the school and was confirmed at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sheboygan, where she has been a lifetime member. She graduated from north High School in 1946.
For over a decade, Joyce worked alongside her brother, Chuck and nephew, Chuckie at Miesfelds Meat Market. A special activity in her life lasting from after high school graduation until her late 80's was her involvement in the Hellmitt Club. Twelve friends from early school years formed this group and played cards monthly, seldom cancelling their time together. She loved snowmen, angels and the kids next door. Also, Joyce was a fine bowler.
Joyce is survived by daughters, Nancy (Brian) Cox and Pat Lane. She was proudly called grandma by 4 grandchildren, Denis Piotrowski, Andrea Davis, Matt Cox, and Marissa Cox and 3 great-grandchildren, Olivia Davis, Henry and Mabel Cox. Locally, Chuckie Miesfeld, Carla McGrath and Daria Prinz are remembering Aunt Joyce.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Richard, her son Tommy, her brother and sister-in-law Chuck and Laurie Miesfeld and son-in-law Walter Lane.
A committal service for Joyce will be held at 11:30AM on Saturday, October 31st, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6706 Superior Avenue in Kohler.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that any memorials in Joyce's name be made to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1810 N 13th St. in Sheboygan.
