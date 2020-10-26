1/2
Joyce L. Primc
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce L. Primc

Sheboygan - Joyce Miesfeld Primc, age 92, passed away October 24, 2020, at Azura Memory Care with her daughter Karen and grandson at her side.

She was born May 31, 1928 to Charles and Clara (Wilke) Miesfeld in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Joyce attended the school and was confirmed at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sheboygan, where she has been a lifetime member. She graduated from north High School in 1946.

For over a decade, Joyce worked alongside her brother, Chuck and nephew, Chuckie at Miesfelds Meat Market. A special activity in her life lasting from after high school graduation until her late 80's was her involvement in the Hellmitt Club. Twelve friends from early school years formed this group and played cards monthly, seldom cancelling their time together. She loved snowmen, angels and the kids next door. Also, Joyce was a fine bowler.

Joyce is survived by daughters, Nancy (Brian) Cox and Pat Lane. She was proudly called grandma by 4 grandchildren, Denis Piotrowski, Andrea Davis, Matt Cox, and Marissa Cox and 3 great-grandchildren, Olivia Davis, Henry and Mabel Cox. Locally, Chuckie Miesfeld, Carla McGrath and Daria Prinz are remembering Aunt Joyce.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Richard, her son Tommy, her brother and sister-in-law Chuck and Laurie Miesfeld and son-in-law Walter Lane.

A committal service for Joyce will be held at 11:30AM on Saturday, October 31st, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6706 Superior Avenue in Kohler.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that any memorials in Joyce's name be made to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1810 N 13th St. in Sheboygan.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com





Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ballhorn Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved