Joyce Lorraine Gallagher
Hot Springs Village, AR - Joyce Lorraine Gallagher, loving wife, stepmother, friend and fashionista, of Hot Springs Village, AR, passed away on Friday, October 16th, 2020, at the young age of 88.
Joyce was the second of two children born to Oscar W. Plinska, Loraine E. Schroekenthaler on March 26th, 1932. Alongside her older brother Roy, the happy Plinska family of four grew up in the greater Milwaukee area.
For over 30 years, Joyce enjoyed a career in banking at Security 1st Bank of Sheboygan, WI, now known as U.S. Bank. Though she cherished her time in banking, it was Joyce's passion for fashion that drew her to modeling, the Hot Springs Village Boutique, and wardrobe consulting for over 20 (very stylish!) years.
Joyce's life was full of love. Previously married to Leo Achatz for many years until his 1975 passing, Joyce never gave up hope. In 1980, Joyce met Thomas Gallagher (passed in 1995) and his five children (Arlene, passed in 1978); it was love at first sight. Together, Joyce and Thomas experienced 33 wonderful years of marriage, with the last few decades in Hot Springs Village, Ark. where family, friends, and golf became the way of life.
Community was everything to Joyce. From helping select the Wisconsin Picnic Team's 2016 theme to assisting the Ladies of Sacred Heart with how to maximize their wardrobes, Joyce had a way of befriending everyone in the room with ease. Powered by her Lutheran faith, kindness came naturally to Joyce, and providing a helping hand was always her pleasure.
Those closest to Joyce may remember her as the chicest golfer with the greenest thumb, who was never above putting on a cheesehead or double brat hat to watch her beloved Packers with friends. In fact, throw in a game of bridge or poker and you've got the perfect evening.
Joyce's light and memories are being carried on by her brother Roy (92), five stepchildren, daughter Kathy (husband Joseph) Voskuil of Janesville, Wis., son Tom (wife Joan) Gallagher of Farmington, Minn., daughter Colleen (husband Josh Powell) Gallagher of New Buffalo, MI, son Michael (wife Leanne) Gallagher of Springfield, Ill., and son Patrick Gallagher of Chicago, Ill.; 12 grandchildren, Adam (fiancée Erin), Leah, Peter, Annie (husband Sam), Samantha, Christian, Megan, Ellen (Bina), Tommy, Kate, Eva, and Miriam.
A firm believer in science, Joyce elected to selflessly donate her body to science via Genesis Legacy Whole Body Donation in coordination with the Medical Education & Research Institute (MERI).
For those looking to share a message or memories in Joyce's honor, please visit the Joyce Gallagher Tribute wall here https://www.tributes.com/joycegallagher
. We encourage you to click 'Photos' to see Joyce with her family throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gallagher Family Trust/ US Bank, Hot Springs Village, AR, 71909. These funds will be used for a Joyce Gallagher garden memorial.
Stay safe, and remember to dress sharp!