|
|
Joyce M. Prigge
Plymouth - Joyce M. Prigge, of Plymouth, age 89, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Morningside Health Center.
Joyce was born on December 21, 1929, in Sheboygan to the late Francis and Adalia (Christianson) Messner. She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School. On May 19, 1951, Joyce married Jerome Prigge at Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheboygan. She was a stay at home mom who enjoyed raising her four children.
Joyce loved living on Crystal Lake where many fond memories were made. She enjoyed watching all sports, especially her Green Bay Packers. Joyce was a cat lover and had many of them throughout the years. She also enjoyed knitting. Joyce was a past member of Lakeshore Women's Club and the Crystal Lake Advancement Association.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Jerome; four children all from Sheboygan, Jerilynn (Phil) Boettner, Jody Call, Dennis (Julie) Prigge, and David (Jodi) Prigge; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother Ken (Mae Jean) Messner; a sister-in-law Julie Messner and a brother-in-law James (Pat) Prigge, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law Terry Call; twin brother Harry Messner; brother Francis Brian Messner and father and mother-in-law John and Lucille Prigge.
A Memorial Service for Joyce will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove) with Pastor DuWayne Hanke officiating. Family will greet visitors on Monday, at the funeral home, from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Joyce will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Kohler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Joyce's name to The Sheboygan County Humane Society.
The family would like to personally thank both Morningside Health Center, Dr. Varun Mehta and the staff at St. Nicholas Hospital, as well as their hospice team for the excellent care given to mom.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Juicy will be long remembered for her love of Rhine Wine and Tareytons
Published in Sheboygan Press from June 28 to June 30, 2019