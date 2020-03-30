|
Joyce Mueller
Random Lake - Joyce Mueller passed away unexpectedly of a massive brain hemorrhage on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. She was 72 years old.
Joyce was born November 18, 1947 in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Joseph and Frances (Alexander) Mueller. She attended Whittier Grade School and Washington Junior High School in Manitowoc. She attended Opportunity Center and RCS for 19 years, where she did factory work and was a cook. For many years, she attended Project Independence at Christ Lutheran Church as well as Medical Day Services. Joyce had many companions that shared their time and supported her. There were many wonderful caregivers who she considered her extended family at the Abode and Gables on the Pond.
Joyce loved to work on puzzles with her sister, listen to 50's music, play Wii bowling and Bingo, tell jokes, and above all, spend time with her family. She was a whiz at trivia and won a large basket of gifts for having the highest score.
Joyce had a big heart and an amazing strength with which she endured the many storms in her life. The Lord has calmed the storms, and you are safe now Joyce.
Surviving Joyce are her sister Jane (Richard) Felten of Sheboygan, nephew Craig Felten of Milwaukee, niece Pamela (Mark) Thoni of Pewaukee, great-nephews Morgan, John and Wyatt Thoni, and many caregivers and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers John (Charlotte) Harp and David Mueller and nephew Scott Harp.
A private family memorial service will be held at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, where Joyce will be laid to rest.
The family would like to thank the staff at Gables on the Pond; you were Joyce's extended family; you made her laugh and she knew you were always there to listen to her. Your loving care and support are appreciated.
Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center are assisting the family.
You never said I'm leaving
You never said goodbye.
You were gone before I knew it,
And only God knew why.
A million times I needed you,
A million times I cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still.
In my heart you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
It broke my heart to lose you,
But you didn't go alone.
For part of me went with you,
The day God took you home.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020