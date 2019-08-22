Services
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial service
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
View Map
Resources
Joyce Voskuil


1924 - 2019
Joyce Voskuil Obituary
Joyce Voskuil

Cedar Grove - Joyce Cathleen Voskuil, 95, of Cedar Grove, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Cedar Grove Gardens.

Joyce C. Sheridan was born on May 3, 1924, in Stanley, WI to Clair and Julia (Hassler) Sheridan. She was a 1942 graduate of Amherst High School and later graduated from the Business Institute of Milwaukee. She worked as a dedicated secretary for various companies including Allen Edmonds Corporation, Cedar Grove Elementary Schools, and finished her career at Smith Brothers.

On June 24, 1950, Joyce married Mark W. Voskuil in Milwaukee, WI.

She was a member of Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Cedar Grove. She was an active volunteer for the Red Cross and enjoyed gardening, flowers, baking, and traveling. Joyce had a zeal and love for life and found her greatest joy to be with her children and grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by a daughter, Lori (Jeff) Dutter of Cedar Grove; son, David (Helle) Voskuil of a North Richland Hills, TX; five grandchildren, Dustin Dutter, Molly (Adel) Ansari, Bryan (LeighAnn) Voskuil, Abby (Connor) Fuchs and Alan Voskuil; and five great-granddaughters, Laya Ansari, Charly Dutter, Stella and Claire Marie Voskuil and Kensley Voskuil.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Mark W. Voskuil; parents, brother, Galen Sheridan; sister-in-law, Josephine (John) Ellarson; two brothers-in-law, Homer (Dorothy) Voskuil, and Cap (Mary) Voskuil; and parents in law, H. John and Jennie (Lensink) Voskuil.

A memorial service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg. Inurnment will take place at Presbyterian Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may greet the family from 12 pm until the time of service at 2 pm.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name for HSHS St. Nicholas Hospice.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Voskuil family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 22, 2019
