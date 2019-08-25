|
|
Juan J. Serrato
Sheboygan - Juan J. Serrato, 51, of Dallas, TX, passed away Thursday evening, August 22, 2019 at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee, surrounded by his family.
Born February 26, 1968 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Juan was a son of Victoriano and Josefina Ibarra Serrato. On July 26, 1993, he was united in marriage to Olga L. Lopez in Texas.
Juan was a bus driver for many years in Chicago. He was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on the Cubs and the Bears. He was an accomplished musician who played the drums in La Ley del Norte and Los Leopardos.
He is survived by his wife, Olga Serrato, Dallas, TX; his daughter, Krystal Serrato; two step children, Joe (Nelly) Cermeno and Lory (Kenneth) Rogers; his grandchildren, Joselynn, Kendall, Kendra, and Kobe; brothers and sisters, Luisa Sochacz, Jose (Zaida) Serrato, Jesus (Ricarda) Serrato, Juana Serrato, Zafira Serrato, Victor (Kristina) Serrato, and Roberto (Veve) Serrato; his in-laws, Blanca (Baldemar) Garcia, Leticia Fernandez, Pedro Lopez, Marlen Lopez, and Jose (Lisa) Lopez; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Juan's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 25, 2019