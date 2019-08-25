Services
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-1481
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Juan J. Serrato


1968 - 2019
Juan J. Serrato Obituary
Juan J. Serrato

Sheboygan - Juan J. Serrato, 51, of Dallas, TX, passed away Thursday evening, August 22, 2019 at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee, surrounded by his family.

Born February 26, 1968 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Juan was a son of Victoriano and Josefina Ibarra Serrato. On July 26, 1993, he was united in marriage to Olga L. Lopez in Texas.

Juan was a bus driver for many years in Chicago. He was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on the Cubs and the Bears. He was an accomplished musician who played the drums in La Ley del Norte and Los Leopardos.

He is survived by his wife, Olga Serrato, Dallas, TX; his daughter, Krystal Serrato; two step children, Joe (Nelly) Cermeno and Lory (Kenneth) Rogers; his grandchildren, Joselynn, Kendall, Kendra, and Kobe; brothers and sisters, Luisa Sochacz, Jose (Zaida) Serrato, Jesus (Ricarda) Serrato, Juana Serrato, Zafira Serrato, Victor (Kristina) Serrato, and Roberto (Veve) Serrato; his in-laws, Blanca (Baldemar) Garcia, Leticia Fernandez, Pedro Lopez, Marlen Lopez, and Jose (Lisa) Lopez; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Juan's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 25, 2019
