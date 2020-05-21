|
Judith A. "Judy" Biederwolf
Sheboygan - Judy Biederwolf was born on April 15, 1936 and passed away on May 19, 2020 at the age of 84. She attended local schools and graduated from Central High School. On June 29, 1957 she was united in marriage with Francis Biederwolf at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan. During her working years she worked for the Wisconsin Telephone Company, St. Nicholas Hospital, Sears and Roebuck for 10 years, Armira Corporation for 10 years, and VPI Flooring for 16 years until her retirement. Judy was the secretary for St. Peter Claver School and Family Association; Secretary, President, and Board Chairman for Catholic Women's Charity Club; board member of Mead Public Library Foundation; Secretary, President, and Chairman for Friends of Mead Public Library; and a past member of the parish board. She was an avid reader, enjoyed golfing, cards and playing Dominos.
Judy is survived by her children, Mark (Tammy) Biederwolf, Amy (Ron) Schulze, Lori Bubb (Mike Damrow), Brian (Diane) Biederwolf, Jennifer (Brian) Schultz and Mary Claire "Becky" (Randall) Margenau; grandchildren, Michael Cucinello, Marc, Megan and Travis Biederwolf, Derrick (Ashley), Ryan and Kevin Schulze, Nicholas (Alyssa) and Matthew Bubb, Beth (Brian) Towns, Tyler (Aubrey) Biederwolf, Jacob (Emilee) and Joseph Schultz, Madalyn (Tyler) Muszynski and Alexa Margenau; great- grandchildren, Zander, Owen, Rosalyn, McKenna, Cameron, Cora, Talia, Gabriel, Anja, Madison, Alexander, Rory and Willa and her brother, William (Barbara) Voigt. She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Skip"; parents, Lucille and William Voigt; parents-in-law, Eugene and Lucy Biederwolf, and many other relatives.
Due to public health concerns, visitation and Mass times at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church will be announced closer to the day of the funeral.
Memorials may be made to the Catholic Women's Charity Club or the Friends of the Mead Public Library in Judy's name.
Thank you to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice staff for their excellent care of Judy and their family support during this difficult time.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020