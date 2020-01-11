|
Judith "Jude" A. (Greuel) Dietrich
Chilton - Judith Ann (Greuel) Dietrich, "Jude", 67, of Chilton passed away Thursday January 9, 2020 after complications related to her ongoing battle with dementia. She was surrounded by family and friends in a departure that could only be orchestrated through Divine Providence.
She was born August 23, 1952, daughter of Glenroy and Theresa Greuel, St Anna, WI. Jude graduated from Holy Family Convent High School in June 1970. She worked at Kohler Company before marrying Ronald Dietrich on July 3, 1972 and moving to Vallejo, CA. Her hobbies of travel and photography were well suited to the life that took her and her family to California, Puerto Rico and Illinois before returning to Wisconsin in 1998. In her youth she discovered the guitar and enjoyed writing poetry, both activities she continued in later life.
Jude was an avid Beatles fan and this John Lennon quote could well be her epitaph, "Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears." Wherever she lived she quickly made friends and welcomed all with her infectious smile and warm laughter! She was always looking to help people and even when she was taken ill, she would ask people if they needed help and offer to assist them. Clearly she had an impact on multiple lives over many years.
A woman of deep faith, she loved God, her church and her family. She shared her faith and helped others find meaningful ways to express and grow in their own faith. One highlight of her many travels abroad was a trip to Rome where she visited the tomb of her favorite pope, St John Paul II. A leader and organizer, she chaired women's groups, Parish Council and Marriage Encounter. She initiated many activities such as the Living Rosary, traveling Fatima Statue, and prayer groups. In Chilton she started the parish library and managed it for 20 years. She made thousands of rosaries for the missions and taught others that skill as well.
Stricken with ovarian cancer at age 28, Jude recovered ever thankful that she had been blessed with her three children before then. She raised them always proud of their accomplishments, instilling the idea that they could 'soar like eagles' and that 'boredom is a choice'. In her spare time, Jude ran a successful craft business "Pinecone Creations", featuring Christmas tree skirts and home decorations made with pine cones.
Jude is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronald; three children Jennifer (Stephen) Shauger of Apex, North Carolina [Katie and Michael]; Jonathan (Mindy) Dietrich of Gig Harbor, Washington [Eliana, Nate and Ryan]; and Jessica (Brian) Bertino of Shorewood, Illinois [Stephanie and Zachary]; her Mother, Theresa Greuel of Kiel, Siblings: Tom (Nancy) Greuel of New Holstein; Tim (Mary Kay) Greuel of St Cloud; and Joan (Bruce) Lechler of Kiel, her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Greuel of New Holstein; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jude was preceded in death by her father, Glenroy Greuel ; brother, Stephen Greuel; niece, Debbie Greuel; paternal grandparents , Alvin and Irene Greuel; maternal grandparents, Nick and Norma Dickrell, and sister Mary Jane Greuel.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church in St. Anna, (N188 School Street New Holstein, WI 53061). Rev. Larry Abler, OFM Cap will officiate. Jude will be laid to rest in the St. Ann Catholic Cemetery following the Mass
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Jude's family on Friday, January 17th from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue New Holstein, WI 53061. Please note, there is no visitation Saturday morning, only Friday evening at the funeral home.
The family is grateful for the care and support provided by the staff at St Paul's Elder Services, Kaukauna, WI and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Judy's name to St Paul's.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020