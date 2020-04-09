|
|
Judith A. Frey
Sheboygan - Judith Ann Frey, age 73, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 in Sheboygan. She was born in Waupun on January 18, 1947 to George and Esther (Laudolff) Baumhardt.
Judy was a member of St. Joseph's/Holy Family Parish and Alcoholics Anonymous. She was an avid camper.
Judy is survived by one son Gregory (Terrainna) Frey of Prescott Valley, AZ, and one daughter Michele (Paul) Heinemann; six grandchildren Michael, Amanda, Robert and Alexandria Frey, Courtney and Paul "P.J." (fiancée Shania) Heinemann; and five great grandchildren Blake, Tyler, Elena, Arianna, and Kaiser.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, George Joseph.
Cremation has taken place.
A celebration of Judy's life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Commerce State Bank in Sheboygan, in care of Michele Heinemann.
Judy's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Rocky Knoll Nursing Home and the staff at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital for all of their care.
Online condolences can be shared at:
www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020