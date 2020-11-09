Judith A. Huebner
Entering the home of Judie Huebner, guests were immediately in the embrace of her joyful dwelling - adorned with photographs of family, decorated in cheerful figurines, and always perfectly in tune with every season and holiday.
Now Judith Ann Huebner is in the embrace of God, having passed on November 6 in the Plymouth home she cared for so lovingly.
Born on January 10, 1939 in Fond du Lac to Lawrence and Cora (Manley) Leach, Judie graduated from Goodrich High School there. On May 17, 1958, she married David Sippel, and they lived in Cascade until his death in 1977. Her working life was spent at West Bend Company, as evidenced by her extended family's vast collection of gift crockpots. She was a member of the company's 25-Year Club.
On October 4, 1985, Judie married Ronald R. Huebner, and the couple lived in West Bend, where they often packed up the refrigerator for long weekends at their house trailer in Crandon. After the couple bought a home in Crandon, they lived there full time after her retirement until 2000, when they moved to Plymouth.
While notably content in her own home, Judie also loved to travel, getting to 49 states - twice to Alaska - and many countries, including Australia and a trip to Germany, Hungary and the Czech Republic. Still, for many years, she could sit for hours, meticulously sewing sequins on keepsake cloth calendars for family and friends. She could spend days wrapping and selecting the perfect ribbons for holiday gifts, and family and friends could always expect a card marking every occasion in their lives.
Judie is survived by nieces Penny (Gary) Pickart, Crystal Falls, MI; Pat (Mark) Vollmer, Sheboygan; Peggy (Bob) Rutten, Kaukauna; and nephews Ron Leach, Fremont; and Rick Leach, New London, in addition to her sister-in-law, Jacqueline Leach, Darboy; stepdaughter, Barbara Huebner, Boston; and step-granddaughter, Larissa Davy, Boston. She is also survived by her companion, Gerald Sippel, and his attentive family. In addition to her late husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Leach.
The family would like to thank friend Sandy Mahlich; Father Phil from St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in Plymouth, where Judie was a member; Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice; and Embrace Care Management. Special thanks go out to Melissa and Rebecca from Embrace, whose loving care in Judie's last months is a tribute to the best of humanity.
Judie will be laid to rest at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac. There will be no services. Donations in Judie's name can be made to Breast Cancer Action at bcaction.org