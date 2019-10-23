Services
Judith A. "Judy" Mand

Judith A. "Judy" Mand Obituary
Judith "Judy" A. Mand

Valders - Judith "Judy" A. Mand, age 72, a Pigeon Lake, Valders resident, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born March 15, 1947 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Leonard and Anita (Boeldt) Ploeckelman. Judy attended Sheboygan South High School, graduating with the class of 1965. On October 24, 1970, she married Ronald A. Mand in Sheboygan. Judy was employed in the office of the Kohler Company for almost 39 years, retiring at the age of 62. She enjoyed bowling, going for walks, gardening, spending time at Pigeon Lake, and spending time with her family and friends. Judy had a deep love for animals, and provided a loving home to many dogs and cats throughout her life.

Survivors include her husband: Ron Mand, Pigeon Lake, Valders; one brother: Leonard (Julie) Ploeckelman, Sheboygan; one sister: Joan (Tim) Butzen, Crystal Lake; special cousins: Mike & Kathy Goetsch, Cleveland; one brother-in-law: Darrel Mand, Plymouth; her dog: Cooper and three cats: Lukey, Boots, and Kit-Kat. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends also survive. She is further preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Clarence & Gertrude Mand; her aunt and uncle: Adeline & Dick Goetsch; and one sister-in-law: Mickey Mand.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 255 Roosevelt Street, Valders. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Jim Wilson.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valders.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for donation of their choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Judy was a loving wife, sister, and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
