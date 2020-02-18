|
|
Judith A. Shovan
Cascade - Judith A. "Judy" Shovan, age 78, of Cascade, WI, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening (February 16, 2020) at her home.
She was born on November 29, 1941 in South Milwaukee, WI, a daughter of the late Alfred and Lucille (Steinke) Flunker.
She attended Parnell Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1959.
On November 26, 1960 she married Roger W. Shovan at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cascade. The couple lived in Waldo after their marriage. Roger preceded her in death on January 28, 1997.
Judy worked at West Bend Company, Richardson Furniture Factory, Gilson Company, Bolens Company, and retired from Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac after 15 years.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade. Judy enjoyed spending time up north at her cabin and making sure her loving family was always fed. She loved all her dogs and named them all "Duke".
Survivors include: Her son: John of Elkhart Lake; Two grandchildren: Jake Shovan of Milwaukee and Sydney Shovan of Milwaukee; Two brothers: John Flunker of Town of Mitchell and Charles (Jean) Flunker of Waldo; Two sisters: Sallie Jensen of Waldo and Linda (Dennis) Wieck of Elkhart Lake; One sister-in-law: Bernice Flunker of Sun Prairie; and Special companion: Edward Zieve of Elkhart Lake.
She is also survived by many relatives of the Abraham family, Yambrick family, Knepfel family, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Richard Flunker and Wallace Flunker; One sister-in-law: Sherry Flunker; One brother-in-law: Willie Jensen; Two nephews: Ronnie Schneider and Danny Flunker.
Funeral services will be held on Friday (February 21, 2020) at 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Richard Bidinger, Pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in the Town of Mitchell.
Visitation will be held on Friday (Feb. 21) at Suchon Funeral Home from 3:30 P.M. until the time of Services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Judy's name for the Sheboygan County Humane Society.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020