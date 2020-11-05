Judith A. Te Winkel
Sheboygan Falls - Judith Ann Te Winkel, 85, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Judith was born on July 9, 1935, in Sheboygan, WI to Robert and Margaret (Wendlandt) Wilke. She graduated Sheboygan North High School in 1953, and went on to study at Sheboygan County Normal School for Teaching in Sheboygan Falls. She taught at Green Bay Road School for 2 years.
On June 2, 1956, Judy married Kenneth in Gibbsville Reformed Church. The couple lived in the town of Lima, where Judy raised their daughters. For 24 years, she was employed at Ongna Wood Products until her retirement in 1998.
Judy was a faithful member of Gibbsville Reformed Church, where she was a member of Bethany Circle and taught Sunday school for many years. She also belonged to Hobby and Study, a group of local homemakers and lead community bible studies. . She generously volunteered for Meals on Wheels for over 20 years, English as a Second Language, and the Oostburg School District as an elementary school aid as well as for the Town of Lima as a poll worker and at Pine Haven and Greendale Nursing Homes. She loved waterfalls and birds, and enjoyed quilting, gardening and sewing as well as traveling and bike rides with Ken. She had strong faith and belief in God, could talk to anyone, and was known for her funny sayings.
Judith is survived by her husband, Ken W. TeWinkel and their three daughters: Deborah (Brian) Nyenhuis of Oostburg, Elizabeth (Paul) Thompto of Brookfield and Kathleen (Zachary) Moore of Arlington, TX. She is further survived by 8 grandkids: Rebekah Mueller, Peter (Tianna) and Thomas (Jill) Nyenhuis, Daniel and David Thompto, and Samuel, Casey and Abby Moore; ten great-grandchildren; siblings: Louise (Francis) Koerber of Cleveland, WI, Frederick (Carolyn) Wilke of Fresno, CA; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Norman) DeBlaey of Oostburg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter Jean Marie Te Winkel; siblings: Margaret Hartlaub, Richard Wilke, Robert Wilke and James Wilke; brother-in-law, Carl (Lois) Te Winkel.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes in Oostburg on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 11:00 am -1:00 pm. A private family service will be held with burial at Gibbsville Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to participate in the service via live streaming on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm through www.facebook.com/groups/JudyTeWinkel
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial funds are being established in her name for Sharon S. Richard Community Hospice and Sheboygan County Meals on Wheels .
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg is serving the Te Winkel family with arrangements. For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
.