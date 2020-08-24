Judith Ann Bukosky
Sheboygan - Judith Ann Bukosky, 74, of Sheboygan, died at home on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Judy was born to the late Raymond and Eunice (Kelling) Brockman in Milwaukee, WI on Feb. 12, 1946. Judy was united in marriage on June 11, 1966 to Allen Bukosky at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Milwaukee. In 1990 she earned a two-year technical degree in interior design. She was employed as an interior designer as well as a salesclerk. Judy was mainly a homemaker, a loving wife and a mother. Judy was involved in church groups throughout her life, especially singing in the choir. Judy was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sheboygan. She always loved to sew and listen to, or sing, music. She belonged to a Sheboygan women's book club and enjoyed reading. She also researched her family's history using various sources in Wisconsin.
Judy is survived by her husband Allen; children, Wendy (Aaron) Miller of Delavan, WI, Roger Bukosky of Owings Mills, MD and Gail (Jose) Medina of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren, Nicky Plante, Derek Krause, Brittney Steltenpohl, Violet Polack, Dustin Krause, Andrew Miller and Jacob Bukosky and many great-grandchildren. She is further survived by brother, Richard Brockman and sister, Sharon (Jack) Oilar.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents.
There will be a private memorial service held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Placement of cremated remains will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com
.