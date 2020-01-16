|
|
Judith Dahmer
Kiel - Judith K. Dahmer, 93, of Kiel, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020 at Field of Dreams Assisted Living, Kiel.
She was the former Judith Klessig, daughter of the late Edwin and Alvina (Kammann) Klessig. She was born on October 25, 1926 in Cleveland and raised on the Saxon Homestead Farm. Judy graduated from Sheboygan Central High School where she met the love of her life, Floyd C. Dahmer. They were married on June 14, 1948 at Ss. John and Peter Lutheran Church. Floyd preceded her in death on February 8, 2002.
In her younger years, she worked for the Sheboygan Press and Hansen Gloves in Kiel. Alongside her father, they built the Dahmer family home in Kiel. Judy took great pride in raising her family and being a homemaker. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Kiel VFW Auxiliary, and a lifelong member of Quit Qui Oc where she was a Ladies Club Champion. After retirement, she and Floyd were snowbirds at The Villages in Florida where they enjoyed playing golf together. Judy was a member of the Kiel Study Club and had a passion for social issues. She loved playing bridge with her many different groups. Judy enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, and was a talented seamstress.
Judy is survived by her children: Forrest "Woody" (Bea) Dahmer, Athens, Ga; Maria (Dave) Hanson, Chattahoochee Hills, GA; and John (Jamie) Dahmer, Kiel; her grandchildren: Amelia and August Hanson and Madeline, Addison, and Seth Dahmer. She is further survived by her sisters: Orabelle Fisher and Barbara (Dick) Oehlberg, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Floyd "Fliff" Dahmer, brother Edward (Margaret) Klessig, sister Doris (David) Wright, and brother-in-law Lawrence Fisher.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Monday starting at 2:00pm, with a Memorial Service to be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church (387 Cemetery Rd., Kiel) with Rev. Brett Naumann officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at Field of Dreams for their care and compassion and the residents for the friendship shown to Judy.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with funeral arrangements
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020