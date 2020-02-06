|
Judy died at home in the presence of her husband Bob and their children on January 27, 2020, at age 82.
Our sincere thanks to the Aurora in Home Hospice staff for their kind and professional care during her last days.
Judy was born to George and Ruth Wilterdink on June 9, 1937, in Sheboygan, WI. An older brother Ken (Evelyn) Wilterdink survives her.
She married Bob Schermacher on September 13, 1958 and had four children; Robert E. (Cynthia) Schermacher, Kim L. Messina, Kurt G. (Suzette) Schermacher and Amy L. (Danny) Mager. There are eleven grandchildren.
Judy became a Registered Nurse, and devoted the major portion of her career to the understanding and treatment of persons with alcohol and other drug dependencies.
There will be no funeral. She asked that anyone wishing to send memorials to do so to Exodus House Addiction Treatment Center, 1421 Fond du Lac Ave, Kewaskum, WI 53040.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020