Judith Erickson
Sheboygan Falls - Judith Ann Erickson, 69, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at her home.
Judi was born on February 20, 1949, in Antigo, to Robert and Carol (Adams) Porter. Judi was a 1967 graduate of Sheboygan South High School. On September 19, 1995, Judi married Peter Erickson in Sheboygan. Judi was a customer service representative for GTE.
Judi was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. She enjoyed doing ceramics at the Senior Center, and tending to her garden.
Judi is survived by her husband, Peter; two daughters, Stephanie of Sheboygan, and Tina Robinson of AZ; one son, Kyle Winterberg of Sheboygan Falls; two step-sons, Todd (Robyn) Erickson of West Bend, and Timothy (Julie) Erickson of Campbellsport; grandchildren, Jerry Robinson, Cheyenne Erickson, Sierra Erickson, Dakota Erickson, Cassidy Erickson, and Conner Erickson; great-granddaughter, Leland Erickson; brother, Ron Porter of Brookfield; sister, Becky (Mark) Rossmiller of Sheboygan; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lund of Brookfield, and Cathi (Ray) Willoughby of Oak Creek; and brother-in-law, Michael Erickson of Sarasota, FL. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gail (Brian) Frankovis; three brothers-in-law, Robert Erickson, Howard Erickson, and Franklin Erickson; and two sisters-in-law, Anna Volkman, Margaret Ermis.
A funeral service to celebrate Judi's life will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 7 pm at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls, with Rev. Tom Gudmundson officiating. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes Sheboygan Falls on Monday, February 18, 2019, from 4 pm until the time of service at 7 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in her name.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Erickson family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 16, 2019