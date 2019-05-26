Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Hilpertshauser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Hilpertshauser


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Hilpertshauser Obituary
Judith Hilpertshauser

Sheboygan - Judith Hilpertshauser, 82, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center. Judith was born April 12, 1937, in Sheboygan, to the late Henry Jr. and Beverley (Brady) Reimer. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1955. On April 12, 1958, she married Frederic Hilpertshauser at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2009. Judith worked as a florist at Sheboygan Greenhouses, The Flower Shop and Caan's Floral before her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, enjoyed the woods and wildlife around her home, tending to her plants and sketching.

She is survived by her four children, David (Ann) Hilpertshauser, Stacy Hilpertshauser, Steven Hilpertshauser and Lisa (Mike) Mc Donnough; three grandchildren, Jacob, Emily and William Mc Donnough; two brothers, Henry (Rose Marie) Reimer and Randy Reimer, Glenwood Springs, CO and one sister-in-law, Kay Hilpertshauser.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

In accordance with her wishes, private family services will be held.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now