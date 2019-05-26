|
|
Judith Hilpertshauser
Sheboygan - Judith Hilpertshauser, 82, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center. Judith was born April 12, 1937, in Sheboygan, to the late Henry Jr. and Beverley (Brady) Reimer. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1955. On April 12, 1958, she married Frederic Hilpertshauser at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2009. Judith worked as a florist at Sheboygan Greenhouses, The Flower Shop and Caan's Floral before her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, enjoyed the woods and wildlife around her home, tending to her plants and sketching.
She is survived by her four children, David (Ann) Hilpertshauser, Stacy Hilpertshauser, Steven Hilpertshauser and Lisa (Mike) Mc Donnough; three grandchildren, Jacob, Emily and William Mc Donnough; two brothers, Henry (Rose Marie) Reimer and Randy Reimer, Glenwood Springs, CO and one sister-in-law, Kay Hilpertshauser.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
In accordance with her wishes, private family services will be held.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 26, 2019