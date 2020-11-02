Judith Kelley
Gibbsville - Judith Anne Kelley, 78, of Gibbsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Judy was born on June 24, 1942, in Chicago, IL to Edward and Ida (Strubel) Magner. She was a graduate of Colby High School. On June 23, 1962, Judith married Kenneth in Colby, WI.
She was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls. Judy volunteered at local food pantries and helped maintain St. George Cemetery. She was an avid animal lover and especially adored horses and dogs. She enjoyed mowing lawn and keeping a tidy lawn. By being a stay at home mom, she became the neighborhood "mom and nana" to all around her. Judy had a love for children and to make people happy. She enjoyed the holidays and loved her family more than anything. Judy always had a positive attitude and cherished special memories. You could always hear her saying "It's over, but at least we get a chance to do it." While Judi's earthly life has come to a close, that same sentiment rings true; we are better for having Judi a part of our life. Judy will be dearly missed by many.
Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth; daughter, Virginia (Dennis) Veldboom of Cedarburg; two sons, James Kelley of Gibbsville, Scott (Michelle) Kelley of Sheboygan Falls; sister, Jeanette (Donald) Renzelman of KY; two grandchildren, Nikki (Adam) Markham, Jordan Kelley; two great-grandchildren, Keegan Markham, Preston Markham; sister-in-law, Grace Magner; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Jamie Lynn Veldboom; daughter-in-law, Stacy Annette Kelley; and brother, James Magner.
A funeral service to celebrate Judith's life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at 11:00 with Father Joe Dominic officiating. A burial will take place at St. George Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at church on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
A memorial fund is being established in her name.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Kelley family with arrangements.