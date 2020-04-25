|
|
Judith Perl
Sheboygan - Judith A. Perl, 80, of Sheboygan, entered her heavenly forever home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center where she called home since 2015.
Judith was born on April 19, 1940, just north of Sheboygan, WI to Clarence and Adelia (Kraatz) Manthey. She spent her early life in Elkhart Lake before raising her family in Howards Grove where she opened her home and heart to over 20 foster children. Judith was an assistant Cub Scout leader, a 4-H leader and hosted the early morning Campus Life meetings during the high school years of her children.
Judith was a Home Health Technician and Hospice Caretaker for the Visiting Nurses Association until her retirement. Her servant heart was reflected by the loving care she put into her work which was deeply appreciated by the many families she served.
She had many creative interests including nature, story writing, drawing, reading, studies, music and song writing, gardening, crafts, and photography. She was a hard worker, deep thinker, and always had the gumption to carry on despite life's challenges. She loved learning.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathleen Perl of Sheboygan Falls, Diane (Art) Warner of Kathleen, GA, Mary Jo Lodes of Plymouth, Debra (Brett) Edgerle of Kohler; Jane Bersch of Sheboygan; and son, Michael Perl of Sparta; 11 grandchildren; Jon (Kristi) Biloff, Jim (Susan) Biloff, Jeremy Biloff, Joe Biloff, Lamont Perl, Natalie (Daniel) Murphy, Michelle Castillo, Christopher (Melissa) Lodes, Tiffany (Phil Campanella) Perl, Asha Edgerle, Jenna Perl; along with 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Bernice) Manthey of Yumo, AZ; and sister-in-law, Patricia Manthey of Elkhart Lake and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence & Adelia Manthey; brother, Gary Manthey; father of her children, Roger Perl and an infant daughter, JoAnn Perl.
A private funeral service celebrating Judith's life will be held at 12:15 pm on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Judith Perl Funeral Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Elkhart Lake.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Rocky Knoll Health Care Center. The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center and most recently, the Memory Care Unit for the exceptional attention to Judith's needs. Judith could always count on the chocolate pudding!
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920.467.3431) is serving the Perl family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020