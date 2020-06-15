Judith Queen
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Queen

Sheboygan - Judith Queen, age 81, of Sheboygan, died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born in Sheboygan on May 3, 1939 the daughter of the late Richard and Hilda Blum Wilsing.

Judith attended Washington Grade School local and graduated from old Sheboygan North High School in 1958. Judith worked at Wigwam Mills for 30 years and at Lakeland. On February 11, 1967 she was united in marriage to John Queen in Waukegan, IL and they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in 2018. John preceded her in death on April 20, 2018. Judith was a current member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.

Survivors include her niece, Pattilynn (Bill) Klein, nephews, James (Alice) Wilsing and Richard Zenk; a niece, Katie (Collin) Powell, all of Sheboygan; her stepson, Jeffery John (Margaret) Queen, of Cudahy, WI; granddaughter, Michelle Queen, of Las Vegas, NV; grandson, Jeffery Alexander (Kassie) Queen, of Waldo, WI; great-grandchildren, Conner, Lucas and Gavin John; and her brother, Gerald Queen, of Alexander City, Alabama. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Judith was preceded in death by her, parents, husband, two sisters, Ruth Zenk and Bernice Ritter, a brother, Kenneth Wilsing and her nephews, Gregory Schneider, Mark Zenk, Scott R. Wilsing and Robert J. Wilsing.

A funeral service for Judith will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. James Schulz officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in the Town of Wilson.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved