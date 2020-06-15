Judith Queen
Sheboygan - Judith Queen, age 81, of Sheboygan, died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born in Sheboygan on May 3, 1939 the daughter of the late Richard and Hilda Blum Wilsing.
Judith attended Washington Grade School local and graduated from old Sheboygan North High School in 1958. Judith worked at Wigwam Mills for 30 years and at Lakeland. On February 11, 1967 she was united in marriage to John Queen in Waukegan, IL and they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in 2018. John preceded her in death on April 20, 2018. Judith was a current member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.
Survivors include her niece, Pattilynn (Bill) Klein, nephews, James (Alice) Wilsing and Richard Zenk; a niece, Katie (Collin) Powell, all of Sheboygan; her stepson, Jeffery John (Margaret) Queen, of Cudahy, WI; granddaughter, Michelle Queen, of Las Vegas, NV; grandson, Jeffery Alexander (Kassie) Queen, of Waldo, WI; great-grandchildren, Conner, Lucas and Gavin John; and her brother, Gerald Queen, of Alexander City, Alabama. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Judith was preceded in death by her, parents, husband, two sisters, Ruth Zenk and Bernice Ritter, a brother, Kenneth Wilsing and her nephews, Gregory Schneider, Mark Zenk, Scott R. Wilsing and Robert J. Wilsing.
A funeral service for Judith will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. James Schulz officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in the Town of Wilson.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Sheboygan - Judith Queen, age 81, of Sheboygan, died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born in Sheboygan on May 3, 1939 the daughter of the late Richard and Hilda Blum Wilsing.
Judith attended Washington Grade School local and graduated from old Sheboygan North High School in 1958. Judith worked at Wigwam Mills for 30 years and at Lakeland. On February 11, 1967 she was united in marriage to John Queen in Waukegan, IL and they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in 2018. John preceded her in death on April 20, 2018. Judith was a current member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.
Survivors include her niece, Pattilynn (Bill) Klein, nephews, James (Alice) Wilsing and Richard Zenk; a niece, Katie (Collin) Powell, all of Sheboygan; her stepson, Jeffery John (Margaret) Queen, of Cudahy, WI; granddaughter, Michelle Queen, of Las Vegas, NV; grandson, Jeffery Alexander (Kassie) Queen, of Waldo, WI; great-grandchildren, Conner, Lucas and Gavin John; and her brother, Gerald Queen, of Alexander City, Alabama. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Judith was preceded in death by her, parents, husband, two sisters, Ruth Zenk and Bernice Ritter, a brother, Kenneth Wilsing and her nephews, Gregory Schneider, Mark Zenk, Scott R. Wilsing and Robert J. Wilsing.
A funeral service for Judith will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. James Schulz officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in the Town of Wilson.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Jun. 15, 2020.